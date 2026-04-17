Four Tigers Combine For 10 NCAA Postseason All-America Honors

FORT WORTH, Texas – LSU Gymnastics placed four gymnasts on the 2026 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Postseason All-America teams following standout performances on the national stage, the organization announced Friday.

The prestigious honors are awarded based on results from the 2026 NCAA Championship Semifinals, recognizing the top performers from each session. The top four finishers on each event and in the all-around earn First Team All-America distinction, while finishers ranked fifth through eighth receive Second Team honors.

Leading the way for the Tigers was sophomore Kailin Chio with four postseason honors after delivering one of the most dominant all-around performances of the championship. Chio captured First Team All-America honors on vault (9.9625), floor (9.9625) and the all-around (39.6125), while also securing Second Team Honors on beam (9.8875).

Chio’s four postseason All-America honors moves her total to 15 in her young career, the seventh most in LSU history. She already claimed four WCGA All-America honors earlier in the regular season, finishing the year with eight honors in her sophomore season.

Fellow sophomore Kaliya Lincoln shared the top vault score in the first session (9.9625) with teammate Chio to secure First Team All-America honors, as well as earning a Second Team spot on floor. She now has four honors in her career after securing Regular Season All-America honors on vault and floor earlier this year.

LSU’s beam squad was highlighted by junior Konnor McClain, who earned First Team All-America honors with a 9.9500, tying for the top score in the afternoon session, and second Second Team honors on bars with her 9.9125.



McClain now sits at four All-America honors in 2026 and 10 in her career.

Junior Amari Drayton claimed her second career All-America honor on floor after posting a 9.9375 in the semifinals to claim First Team All-America recognition, tying for the second-highest score of the session. She also earned Second Team Honors on vault (9.875).

Drayton now owns four All-America honors in her career.

In total, LSU gymnasts combined for 10 postseason All-America honors, showcasing the team’s depth and consistency against the nation’s best, and moving the program’s total to 367 total honors.

Next, the Tigers will compete for their second national championship title on Saturday, April 18 inside Dickies Arena for the 2026 NCAA Championship Finals at 3 p.m. CT live on ABC. No. 2 LSU will face No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 14 Minnesota in the meet.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.