Beach Sweeps Day One Of Gulf Front Invitational

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. –The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday against Mercer and USF.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 8:00 AM CT against FGCU, followed by a 11:45 AM CT match against No. 5 Florida State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following week for the MPSF Conference Championship in Huntington Beach, Calif.

LSU started out the day with a dominate 5-0 sweep against Mercer. Tatum Finlason and Sylar Martin got things started for the Tigers with a straight-set win on Court 2; 21-13 and 21-16, while Zayna Meyer and Ryan Lambert followed suit on Court 4; 21-11 and 21-12. The second wave of matches started with Kate Baker and Emily Hellmuth clinching the dual on Court 5; 21-4 and 21-12. Wins continued for the Sandy Tigs with Aubrey O’Gorman and Molly LaBreche dominating on Court 3; 21-14 and 21-11, while Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin closed out the sweep on Court 1; 21-9 and 21-8.

After a short break, the Tigers continued sweeping the USF Bulls. Finlason and Martin got things started again for LSU on Court 2; 21-16 and 21-5. O’Gorman and LaBreche secured the Tigers second point on Court 3; 21-9 and 21-16, while Baker and Hellmuth continued to dominate on Court 5; 21-19 and 21-16. USF had to medically forfeit on Court 1 giving the Tigers their fourth point. Bella Lagemann and Meyer finished out the sweep on Court 4 in a three-set battle; 21-15, 19-21 and 17-15.

LSU 5, MERC 0

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Jordyn Thomas Warren/ Maggie Forsyth (MERC) 21-9, 21-8 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Kristi Talocka/ Riley Milner (MERC) 21-13, 21-16 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) def. Madeline Lee/ Hollis Engel (MERC) 21-14, 21-11 Zayna Meyer/ Ryan Lambert (LSU) def. Cyleigh Sayler/ Giselle Estrada (MERC) 21-11, 21-12 Emily Hellmuth/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Carly Lenhardt/ Finley Kenney (MERC) 21-4, 21-12

LSU 5, USF 0