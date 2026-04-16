The Sandy Tigs Set To Play In Gulf Front Invitational

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLA. – The No. 13 LSU Beach Volleyball Team is set to compete in the Gulf Front Invitational, April 17-18, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. The Tigers will face Mercer, South Florida, FGCU and No. 5 Florida State.

“This weekend will be a great test,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We face some new teams, some we’ve faced before and some really talented teams.”

The Tigers will face Mercer on Friday morning at 10:30 AM CT, followed by a matchup against South Florida at 1:00 PM CT. LSU continues play Saturday with matches against FGCU at 8:00 AM CT and No. 5 Florida State at 11:45 AM CT.

“It will be a great opportunity to see how we’ve improved as we head towards the post season. I’m looking forward to building again and continuing to push forward in our growth. I have high expectations for our performance.”

For live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.