Chemnagei Clocks No. 2 10,000-Meter Time in LSU History at Bryan Clay

AZUSA Calif. – The LSU track and field team opened their action-packed weekend at the Bryan Clay Invitational on Thursday, hosted at the Cougar Athletic Stadium.

Bryan Clay Live Results

The Tigers got their weekend started with the distance squad on the west coast. Closing out the Thursday action was the women’s 10,000 meter. The event saw freshman Abigael Chemnagei take sixth in the invite with the No. 2 time in LSU performance-list history of 32:45.75. The only Tiger ahead of her in the LSU record book is her teammate Edna Chepkemoi, who finished 16th overall Thursday night with a time of 33:32.54.

LSU’s steeplechase group saw two names move up on the all-time list. Sophomore Ahry Comer clocked the fastest of the Tigers with the No. 6 time in LSU PL history of 10:30.76. Her teammate senior Svenya Stoyanoff clocked the No. 8 time in LSU PL history of 10:33.67.

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