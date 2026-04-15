No. 9-Seeded LSU Advances to Second Round of SEC Tournament; Handles No. 16-Seeded Missouri, 4-0

NORMAN, Okla. – Junior Kenna Erickson earned a 6-4, 6-1 clinching result as the No. 9-seeded LSU women’s tennis team posted a convincing 4-0 sweep over No. 16-seeded Missouri to advance to the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

LSU moves to 16-8 while Missouri falls to 13-17.

“Today was a great start to the tournament for us,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “The conditions were reasonably tricky today, and I think our group handled it quite well for the most part. We were efficient in handling business, which is always helpful in a tournament format like this. There are certainly some things we can clean up and do better, but I thought the girls put forth a lot of good energy today. We’ll need even more of that tomorrow as we take on a very good Tennessee team that we saw just this past weekend, and we’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

Addison Lanton and Alexia Marginean opened the Tigers run in the SEC Tournament on the third doubles spot against Alex Ackman and Lara Quaglia. The LSU duo quickly took a 3-0 lead in the lone set. Despite dropping a game, Lanton and Marginean surged ahead for a 6-1 set win.

In a spot to clinch the doubles point, No. 67 Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross faced Zoe Lazar and Gian Octa on court No. 1. Brace and Cross quickly took a 3-0 lead and later extended it to 4-1. Lazar and Octa would take a game, but the Canadian pairing closed the set out with a 6-2 win to award LSU the doubles point.

Following her doubles win, No. 108 Lanton took on Lazar on the fourth court. The freshman posted a dominant 6-0 first-set win and, after taking a 2-0 set lead, Lazar was forced to retire, awarding Lanton the win and giving LSU a 2-0 lead. Lanton now holds an eight-match winning streak.

No. 46 Cross returned to the lineup for the Tigers and battled Korina Roso on court No. 2. The sophomore had no trouble in the first set and posted a 6-0 result. Roso rallied to open the second set by stealing the first game. Afterward, Cross took a 3-1 lead and later closed the set out with a 6-3 win, moving LSU ahead 3-0.

Looking to end the match, No. 110 Erickson squared off against Quaglia on the sixth court. After trading games early in the first set, Erickson found herself trailing 4-3 before capturing the final three games for a 6-4 win. Quaglia took the first game in the second set before Erickson dominated the rest of the way, taking six straight for a 6-1 result to clinch the 4-0 win for LSU. With the result, Erickson extends her winning streak to five matches.

Up Next

LSU advances to the second round to take on No. 8-seeded Tennessee on Thursday, Apr. 16, at 3:00 p.m. CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs Missouri

04/15/26 at Norman, Okla.

Headington Family Tennis Center

LSU 4, Missouri 0

Singles competition

1. #18 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #79 Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-0, 5-3, unfinished

2. #46 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Korina Roso (MIZ) 6-0, 6-3

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 4-6, 5-2, unfinished

4. #108 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Zoe Lazar (MIZ) 6-0, 2-0, retired

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) vs. Alex Ackman (MIZ) 6-4, 3-4, unfinished

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Lara Quaglia (MIZ) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #67 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Zoe Lazar/Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-2

2. #29 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Andrea Artimedi/Korina Roso (MIZ) 5-3, unfinished

3. Addison Lanton/Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Alex Ackman/Lara Quaglia (MIZ) 6-1

Match Notes:

LSU 16-8; National ranking #15

Missouri 13-17

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,2,6)