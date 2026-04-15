21 S&D Athletes Named to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – 21 members of the LSU swimming and diving program have been named to the 2025-26 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll for their performances in the classroom, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics, and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2025 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms.

The full list of LSU athletes is below.

Andrew Garon – Computer Engineering

Stepan Goncharov – Psychology

Stuart Higdon – Agricultural Business

Jere Hribar – Finance

Volodymyr Lisovets – Sport Administration

Carson Paul – Kinesiology

Karlo Percinic – Finance

Jacob Pishko – Sport Administration

Collin Quickstad – Finance

Nikola Simic – Business Analytics

Anastasia Bako – Chemical Engineering

Megan Barnes – Information Systems & Analytics

Saskia Blasius – Computer Engineering

Zoe Carlos-Broc – International Trade & Finance

Jessie Liao – Kinesiology

Avery Littlefield – Kinesiology

Grace Palmer – Kinesiology

Nicole Santuliana – Psychology

Sofia Sartori – Sport Administration

Helen Sava – Animal Sciences

Giulia Zambelli – Biological Sciences

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.