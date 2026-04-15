21 S&D Athletes Named to SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – 21 members of the LSU swimming and diving program have been named to the 2025-26 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll for their performances in the classroom, the league office announced on Wednesday.
The 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics, and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2025 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms.
The full list of LSU athletes is below.
Andrew Garon – Computer Engineering
Stepan Goncharov – Psychology
Stuart Higdon – Agricultural Business
Jere Hribar – Finance
Volodymyr Lisovets – Sport Administration
Carson Paul – Kinesiology
Karlo Percinic – Finance
Jacob Pishko – Sport Administration
Collin Quickstad – Finance
Nikola Simic – Business Analytics
Anastasia Bako – Chemical Engineering
Megan Barnes – Information Systems & Analytics
Saskia Blasius – Computer Engineering
Zoe Carlos-Broc – International Trade & Finance
Jessie Liao – Kinesiology
Avery Littlefield – Kinesiology
Grace Palmer – Kinesiology
Nicole Santuliana – Psychology
Sofia Sartori – Sport Administration
Helen Sava – Animal Sciences
Giulia Zambelli – Biological Sciences
For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.