Heavener Tosses No-Hitter, No. 22 LSU Downs UL Lafayette, 8-0

LAFAYETTE, La. – Jayden Heavener tossed her second career no-hitter, leading No. 22/17 LSU in the five-inning 8-0 thumping against UL Lafayette on Tuesday night at Lamson Park.

It is the program’s 48th no-hitter, and first since Heavener’s perfect game in her collegiate debut against Charlotte on Feb. 7, 2025. Heavener’s no-no at ULL was also the program’s first true road no-hitter since Emily Turner’s seven-inning no-hitter at Arkansas on April 21, 2007.

LSU (29-14) swept UL Lafayette (22-22) in the regular season and has won five of the last six games against the Ragin’ Cajuns in Lafayette.

Heavener earned her third shutout of the season and eighth in her career. She struck out two, walked two, induced seven groundouts, and threw 68 pitches.

Char Lorenz led the offense with a 2-for-2 day, including her sixth home run of the season, which drove in two and accounted for two runs. Jalia Lassiter added a two-run blast, her seventh of the season, while Destiny Harris collected two RBIs on her lone hit. LSU totaled six hits, with Kylee Edwards and Rylie Johnson each adding a base knock.

UL Lafayette’s pitchers struggled with control, issuing seven walks and recording no strikeouts over three pitchers. Starter Julianne Tipton fell to 4-5 after allowing three runs on one hit and three walks in one inning.

After a scoreless first inning for both clubs, LSU batted a round in the second, scoring five runs on two hits, and forced two pitching changes. The Tigers loaded the bases on walks with no outs before ULL elected to make its first change. Bethaney Noble, the new pitcher, gave up a single to Harris, who plated two runs; Avery Hodge was credited with an RBI groundout, and Lassiter hit a two-run shot, giving LSU the 5-0 advantage. Sage Hoover entered the circle for ULL after LSU drew its fourth walk of the inning and recorded the final two outs.

Heavener worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the second, ending with her first strikeout. LSU then loaded the bases and added a run with Sierra Daniel’s RBI hit-by-pitch for a 6-0 lead after three.

The Tigers hit their second two-run homer in the fourth with Lorenz’s blast, her second hit. The defense kept UL Lafayette scoreless with consecutive three-up, three-down innings to secure the 8-0 run-rule win.

Up Next

LSU returns to league play with a three-game series against Ole Miss on April 17-19, at Tiger Park.

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