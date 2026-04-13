BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 21/18 LSU is set for a midweek contest against UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.

Dan McDonald and Yvette Girouard will call the game on ESPN+. Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball, will provide commentary on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, streaming at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (28-14) defeated UL Lafayette (22-21) at the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge, 2-1 in 10 innings, on Feb. 21, 2026. With that victory, LSU improved its all-time series record to 29-16 and is 10-4 when playing in Lafayette.

LSU went 3-1 last weekend on the diamond, including a 2-1 series win against No. 12/11 Arizona for its second Top 25 series victory of the season. The Tigers have a .266 batting average, 286 hits, 231 runs, and 203 walks, ranking No. 7 in the nation. The pitching staff has dropped its ERA to 2.67 and has 212 strikeouts and six shutouts. The defense boasts a .975 fielding percentage and has turned 20 double plays, fourth-most in the SEC and the ninth-most in the LSU single-season record book.

Sierra Daniel leads LSU with a .347 average and 42 hits, including two home runs last week. Jalia Lassiter matches Daniel with 42 hits, posts a .323 average, and leads the team with 44 runs. Kylee Edwards follows with a .317 average, 39 hits, 28 runs, and 25 RBIs.

All six of LSU’s pitchers have a .500 or better record in the circle this season. Jayden Heavener leads the way with a 10-6 record, 92 strikeouts in 106.2 innings, a 2.49 ERA, 12 complete games, two shutouts, and three games with double-digit strikeouts. Cece Cellura is 6-4, with 30 strikeouts, a 3.25 ERA, and five complete games. Tatum Clopton is second on the team in wins with a 7-1 record and has allowed just 12 earned runs in 41.0 innings. She has a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Paytn Monticelli has a 3-3 record, 44 strikeouts, and a 3.53 ERA in 41.2 innings. Freshmen Cali Deal (1-0) and Ashlin Mowery (1-0) have combined for 16 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.