at UL Lafayette

UL Lafayette is nursing a four-game losing streak, but is 12-5 at home this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns have a .305 batting average with 338 hits, including 41 home runs, and have outscored their opponents 238-199. ULL owns a 3.86 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 277.1 innings and has two shutouts on the year.

Mia Liscano leads ULL with a .402 average and 43 hits. Haley Hart matches with 43 hits and a .364 average; both have 27 runs, while Hart adds eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

Sage Hoover (7-9) leads the staff with 56 strikeouts in 90.0 innings, though her ERA stands at 4.67. Bethaney Noble (7-4) has a 2.96 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. Both have started 15 games; Noble stands out with six complete games, including two solo shutouts.