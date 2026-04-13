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April 13 Baseball Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
April 13 Baseball Report
LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 22-15
SEC: 6-9

Last Week’s Results
April 7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE-COOKMAN (L, 7-10)
April 10 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss (L, 3-6)
April 11 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss (L, 2-12 – 7 innings)
April 12 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss (L, 7-8)

This Week’s Schedule
April 14 (Tue.) – NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 17 (Fri.) – TEXAS A&M, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
April 18 (Sat.) – TEXAS A&M, 7 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
April 19 (Sun.) – TEXAS A&M, 1 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Tigers Update

• Freshman first baseman Mason Braun led LSU at the plate in the Ole Miss series, batting .455 (5-for-11) in three games with one double and one run scored … for the entire four-game week, Braun hit .429 (6-for-14) with one double and two runs scored … he was 3-for-4 with a double in Friday’s game at Ole Miss, tying his career high for hits that he first accomplished on February 20 versus Indiana.

• LSU hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats on Sunday at Ole Miss, accomplishing the feat for the second time in a week … centerfielder Derek Curiel, designated hitter Cade Arrambide and rightfielder Jake Brown homered in consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning on Sunday, reducing a 7-0 Ole Miss lead to 7-3 in an inning where the Tigers eventually tied the score at 7-7 … LSU also hit back-to-back-to-back home runs on April 5 at Tennessee, with Arrambide, third baseman John Pearson and second baseman Seth Dardar homering in three consecutive at-bats in the seventh inning.

• Rightfielder Jake Brown homered three times and drove in five runs for the Tigers in four games last week … Brown leads the team with 15 home runs and 46 RBI on the year … Brown is No. 3 in the SEC in RBI (46), No. 3 in home runs (15), No. 6 in runs scored (42) and No. 8 in base hits (48).

• Centerfielder Derek Curiel homered, collected five RBI and scored three runs in four games last week … Curiel leads LSU in batting average at .359, and he has produced eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 39 RBI and 40 runs … Curiel is No. 2 in the SEC in triples (2), No. 5 in hits (52), No. 8 in RBI (39), No. 9 in batting avg. (.359) and No. 9 in runs scored (40).

• Catcher/DH Cade Arrambide has reached base safely in 14 straight games, and he has a current five-game hitting streak … Arrambide hit .429 (6-for-14) in four games last week with one double, one homer, two RBI and and run scored.

• Shortstop Steven Milam has committed just one error all season in 139 chances, producing a .993 fielding percentage … Milam is No. 6 in the SEC in hit-by-pitch (11), and he is No. 9 in the league in at-bats with 143 on the year … he has a current reached-base safely streak that has stretched to 14 games.

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 2 1 1 1
Feb. 16 2 2 1 No Poll 1
Feb. 23 2 2 1 1 1
March 2 2 2 2 2 2
March 9 13 13 17 13 9
March 16 20
March 23
March 30
April 6 24
April 13
April 20
April 27
May 4
May 11
May 18
May 25
Final

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