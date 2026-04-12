No. 21 LSU Drops Series Finale Versus No. 12 Arizona, 4-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 12/11 Arizona avoided the sweep with a three-run sixth inning, as No. 21/18 LSU fell in the series finale, 4-2, on Sunday at Tiger Park.

With the result, LSU is now 28-14 this season, while Arizona improves to 30-11.

“Overall, it was a great weekend,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We’d like to have this one back. Winning the series is not enough. We need to try to win every game. On the other hand, Arizona is a really great team. They’re having an incredible year, so getting two wins is a good deal.”

Paytn Monticelli (3-3) took the loss despite a solid game in the circle, finishing with four strikeouts while allowing three runs, two hits, and three walks in 5.1 innings.

Jalia Lassiter turned in a 3-for-4 day at the plate, registering her 10th multi-hit game of the season. She also scored one run. Kylee Edwards also logged her 10th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-4 outing and had one RBI. Maci Bergeron, Ally Hutchins, and Char Lorenz each had a hit, and Hutchins scored one run. LSU out-hit Arizona 8-4, marking the Tigers’ first loss of the season when outhitting their opponent (21-1).

Arizona’s Jalen Adams (17-6) earned the win in 4.2 relief innings, allowing four hits and one strikeout.

Monticelli fanned four through three innings, while LSU scored two on three hits in the third for a 2-0 lead. Hutchins singled to left, then a Lassiter bunt single, and Sierra Daniel’s walk loaded the bases. Edwards hit a run-scoring single, and Franklin’s hit-by-pitch brought home Lassiter for the two-run edge.

Arizona’s Sydney Stewart’s solo shot cut LSU’s lead to 2-1 through four. After a scoreless fifth, Arizona rallied for three in the sixth—highlighted by Emma Kavanagh’s two-run double—to take a 4-2 lead.

In the seventh, LSU got the tying run up with Lassiter’s one-out single, but Arizona retired the next two to end it.

Up Next

LSU will hit the road for a midweek matchup against UL Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 14, in Lafayette, La. Afterward, they return to Tiger Park for a three-game series against Ole Miss on April 17-19.

For the latest news on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on social media, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as Instagram and X.