The Sandy Tigs Sweep Day One Of The Battle On The Bayou

BATON ROUGE –The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday against Central Arkansas and Texas A&M- Corpus Christi.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 10:30 AM CT against Texas A&M- Kingsville, followed by a 4:45 PM CT match Southeastern Louisiana. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following weekend at the Gulf Front Invitational in Clearwater Beach.

LSU started out the day with a 5-0 sweep against Central Arkansas. Zayna Meyer and Kate Baker won in straight sets; 22-20 and 21-11; while Emily Hellmuth and Bella Lagemann secured the Tigers second point on Court 4; 21-16, 21-16. Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin clinched the dual for the Tigers on Court 2; 21-12 and 21-14. Julia Specher and Kenzey McGatlin dominated on Court 1; 21-13 and 21-17; while Aubrey O’Goman and Molly LaBreche battled to three sets securing the sweep; 21-14, 20-22 and 15-9.

After a short break, the Tigers swept the Texas A&M- Corpus Christi Islanders. Lagemann and Hellmuth got us started on Court 4 with a three-set win; 25-23, 20-22 and 15-13; while Baker and Meyer battled to three sets on Court 5; 22-24, 22-20 and 19-17. O’Gorman and LaBreche started the second wave of matches dominating Court 3; 21-10 and 21-8; while Martin and Finlason secured another straight set win on Court 2; 21-15, 21-6. Sprecher and McGatlin secured the sweep on Court 1; 21-16 and 21-16.

LSU 5, UCA 0

Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Sprecher (LSU) def. Natalie Blum/ Anna Linskey (UCA) 21-13, 21-17 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Chandler Lawrence/ Madelyn White (UCA) 21-12, 21-14 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Molly LaBreche (LSU) def. Ella Layzell/ Brooke Sharp (UCA) 21-14, 20-22, 15-9 Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Allison Heck/ Ella Weibert (UCA) 21-16, 21-16 Zayna Meyer/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Liliana Irizarry/ Anna Jaworki (UCA) 22-20, 21-11

LSU 5, TAMUCC 0