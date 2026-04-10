Indi Patel Named to SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis student-athlete Indi Patel has been named to the SEC Women’s Tennis Community Service Team, the league office announced.

“Really proud of Indi for everything she brings to our team and within our LSU and Baton Rouge community at large,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “She genuinely enjoys helping others in any way she can, and we are so happy she is being recognized for her work in this area!”

The SEC Community Service Team recognizes student-athletes for their outstanding contributions to the community, highlighting their impact beyond competition.

During the 2025–26 academic year, Patel has been a leader in community engagement, participating in multiple initiatives across the Baton Rouge area. Her efforts have centered around civic and community outreach through LSU Tiger Life and Athlete for Hope.

Patel played a role in LSU’s annual BOOzar event in October 2025, helping organize themed booths and distribute candy to hundreds of local youth, creating a safe and engaging Halloween experience for the community.

The sophomore also volunteered at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, spending time with patients through games and activities that uplifted and supported children during their hospital stay.

In addition, Patel contributed to the Miracle League, assisting with adaptive baseball games for children and adults with disabilities and fostering an inclusive and positive environment for all participants.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @LSUWTen, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.