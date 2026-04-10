Daniel’s Go-Ahead Blast Leads No. 21 LSU Past No. 12 Arizona, 4-1

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Second baseman Sierra Daniel hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the third, lifting No. 21/18 LSU to a 4-1 win over No. 12/11 Arizona in Friday’s series opener at Tiger Park.

With the win, LSU improves to 27-13 overall, while Arizona falls to 29-10 on the season.

“We had a big swing from Sierra Daniel. It’s nice to see her get another one of those this week,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It was a good outing from Jayden [Heavener] as well.” “She’d [Heavener] probably tell you that she didn’t have her best stuff, but good pitchers win on all of their days, not just their best ones.

Daniel, who went 1-for-2 at the plate, drove in three runs, marking her third three-RBI game in the last four contests. Daniel has hit two home runs this week after entering the season with two career homers. Overall, LSU scattered five hits, including Char Lorenz’s run-scoring single in the sixth. Tori Edwards, Avery Hodge, and Ally Hutchins each logged hits in the game.

Jayden Heavener moved to 10-6 with her 12th complete game, allowing one unearned run on five hits, walking two, and striking out three, all in the seventh.

Arizona’s Jenae Berry (3-1) took her first loss after allowing three runs in the third. She finished with two strikeouts and four walks. Rylie Holder pitched 3.1 innings, gave up one run, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Wildcats scored first in the opening inning, but LSU answered with Daniel’s three-run homer in the third to lead 3-1.

Arizona loaded the bases in the fifth, but Heavener and the defense escaped the jam. LSU then retired the final seven batters, including Heavener’s three strikeouts in the seventh for their third 1-2-3 inning.

The Tigers added an insurance run in the sixth to secure the 4-1 win. T. Edwards roped a pitch to left field for a double, and Lorenz’s two-out RBI single brought her home.

Up Next

Game two between LSU and Arizona will be at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday and streamed on SEC Network+.

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