Beach Ranked No. 12 In Latest AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA week eight poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 107 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off a bye weekend. The Sandy Tigs are at home this weekend for the Battle on the Bayou, April 10-11 for the last home tournament of the season. LSU will face Central Arkansas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M- Kingsville and Southeastern Louisiana.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Stanford (24)
|480
|27-2
|1
|2
|UCLA
|454
|21-4
|2
|3
|Texas
|428
|20-6
|3
|4
|USC
|407
|23-6
|4
|5
|Florida State
|376
|25-2
|5
|6
|Cal Poly
|370
|21-5
|6
|7
|Loyola Marymount
|331
|22-6
|8
|8
|TCU
|319
|15-6
|7
|9
|California
|290
|18-7
|9
|10
|Long Beach State
|259
|18-10
|10
|11
|Grand Canyon
|237
|14-10
|13
|12
|LSU
|216
|13-13
|11
|13
|Arizona State
|201
|16-9
|12
|14
|Stetson
|163
|20-7
|15
|15
|FAU
|118
|13-11
|16
|16
|Hawai’i
|104
|13-12
|14
|17
|North Florida
|88
|12-12
|17
|18
|South Carolina
|87
|17-6
|18
|19
|Boise State
|48
|13-11
|20
|20
|Arizona
|26
|18-8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tulane (11), UAB (11), Washington (9), and FGCU (7)
Dropped Out: Washington
Next Poll: April 14