Beach Ranked No. 12 In Latest AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 11 in the AVCA week eight poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 107 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off a bye weekend. The Sandy Tigs are at home this weekend for the Battle on the Bayou, April 10-11 for the last home tournament of the season. LSU will face Central Arkansas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M- Kingsville and Southeastern Louisiana.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 Stanford (24) 480 27-2 1 2 UCLA 454 21-4 2 3 Texas 428 20-6 3 4 USC 407 23-6 4 5 Florida State 376 25-2 5 6 Cal Poly 370 21-5 6 7 Loyola Marymount 331 22-6 8 8 TCU 319 15-6 7 9 California 290 18-7 9 10 Long Beach State 259 18-10 10 11 Grand Canyon 237 14-10 13 12 LSU 216 13-13 11 13 Arizona State 201 16-9 12 14 Stetson 163 20-7 15 15 FAU 118 13-11 16 16 Hawai’i 104 13-12 14 17 North Florida 88 12-12 17 18 South Carolina 87 17-6 18 19 Boise State 48 13-11 20 20 Arizona 26 18-8 NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane (11), UAB (11), Washington (9), and FGCU (7)

Dropped Out: Washington

Next Poll: April 14