Week Nine National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball jumps to No. 18 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and moves to No. 21 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU increases two spots in both the Softball America Poll and the D1Softball Poll at No. 18 and No. 20, respectively. LSU has an RPI ranking of No. 16 and the No. 9 strength of schedule in the country. The Tigers, who step out of conference play this weekend, have a No. 18 non-conference strength of schedule ranking.

The Bayou Bengals picked up their second SEC series victory, defeating Missouri two games to one in Columbia, Mo. In the series, LSU batted .315 on 28 hits, 10 extra-base hits, including six home runs, and had a 2.21 ERA behind 18 strikeouts and a .200 opposing batting average over 19.0 innings. Highlight performances of the weekend included Kylee Edwards hitting for the cycle in game two to clinch the series, and Jayden Heavener’s season-high 11 strikeouts in the run-rule victory in game one.

LSU will play its next four games in the confines of Tiger Park, beginning with a 6 p.m. CT game against Central Arkansas on Tuesday, April 7, before having a three-game series versus No. 12/11 Arizona April 10-12.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.