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Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee

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Gallery: Baseball vs Tennessee

Game 1

Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin, Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr., William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel, Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Santiago Garcia | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Danny Lachenmeyer | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Danny Lachenmeyer | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Clauss, Jack Ruckert, William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson, Jake Brown, William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 2

Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Zach Yorke | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel, Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
William Schmidt, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Trent Caraway, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Josh Jordan, Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Clauss | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 3

Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel, Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin, Nate Yeskie | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
| Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr., William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel, Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Santiago Garcia | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Danny Lachenmeyer | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Danny Lachenmeyer | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Ethan Clauss, Jack Ruckert, William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
John Pearson, Jake Brown, William Patrick | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

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