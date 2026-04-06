April 6 Baseball Report, Rankings

Overall Record: 22-11

SEC: 6-6

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

March 31 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN (W, 16-6 – 7 innings)

April 3 (Fri.) – at Tennessee (W, 7-5)

April 4 (Sat.) – at Tennessee (L, 1-4)

April 5 (Sun.) – at Tennessee (W, 16-6 – 12 innings)

This Week’s Schedule

April 7 (Tue.) – BETHUNE-COOKMAN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 10 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 11 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss, 4 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 12 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss, 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

Catcher/DH Cade Arrambide batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage … he led LSU to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers Sunday in the Tigers’ series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols …

Arrambide became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game … he was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBI, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning.

Arrambide’s first homer on Sunday came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0 and began the Tigers’ comeback from the deficit … his second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th … after Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 11th, Arrambide’s grand slam provided LSU with an 11-6 lead and highlighted a 10-run uprising in the 16-6 victory.

LSU hit seven home runs in Sunday’s win over Tennessee, marking the first time the Tigers hit seven dingers in a game since March 7, 2009, when they homered seven times against Illinois in Baton Rouge … Sunday’s home run output included three solo shots and a grand slam by catcher/DH Cade Arrambide, solo homers by third baseman John Pearson and by second baseman Seth Dardar, and a two-run blast by shortstop Steven Milam.

LSU scored 40 runs on 43 hits in its four games last week with one double, two triples and 15 home runs … centerfielder Derek Curiel hit .500 (8-for-16) in four games with one triple, two homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored … shortstop Steven Milam hit .368 (7-for-19) last week with three homers, five RBI and five runs, and second baseman Seth Dardar hit .353 (6-for-17) with one triple, two homers, three RBI and four runs.

Right-hander Zac Cowan delivered another outstanding SEC relief outing on Sunday at Tennessee, limiting the Vols to two unearned runs on just one hit in 4.0 innings with no walks and three strikeouts … in his four SEC relief appearances this season versus Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee, Cowan has worked a combined 12.1 innings, posting a 0.00 ERA with three hits, one walk, 16 strikeouts and an .071 opponent batting average.

Right-hander Gavin Guidry earned a relief win on Sunday at Tennessee with the longest outing of his career … he worked 5.1 innings, limiting the Vols to one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout … right-hander Deven Sheerin picked up his second save of the season on Friday night at Tennessee, working the final 2.0 innings and limiting the Vols to one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

LSU has recovered from deficits of three runs or more – including a seven-run deficit and two five-run deficits – in each of its last four wins … the Tigers trailed Kentucky, 7-0, entering the bottom of the third inning on March 29 before rallying for a 17-10 victory over the Wildcats … the comeback win over UK marked LSU’s largest since May 24, 2024, when the Tigers overcame an 8-0 deficit in an SEC Tournament game against South Carolina to record a 12-11 victory … LSU trailed Southern, 6-1, entering the bottom of the third inning on Tuesday night and rallied for a 16-6 victory … the Tigers trailed Tennessee, 4-1, on Friday night entering the top of the eighth inning and erupted for five runs in the eventual 7-5 win … LSU trailed Tennessee, 5-0, on Sunday entering the top of the fifth inning, fought back to send the game into extra innings, and secured a 16-6 victory by scoring 10 runs in the top of the 12th inning.