No. 4 Men’s Golf Sits at T4 After Two Rounds in Augusta Haskins Award Invitational

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The No. 4 LSU Men’s Golf team closed two rounds of play with a 24-under performance, placing them at T4 on Saturday at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,086-yard Forest Hills Golf Club.

Leading the way for LSU after two rounds of play on Saturday was sophomore Arni Sveinsson in T12. Sveinsson opened his weekend with a four-under 68 and closed the day with a three-under 69 in the afternoon.

The best single round of the day came from junior Noah McWilliams when he opened up with a seven-under 65. The seven-under mark tied his season best and personal best single round to par. McWilliams closed the day with a one-over 73 in the second round and sits at T15 heading into Sunday.

Freshman Dan Hayes recorded a five-under day to position himself in T22. He opened with a one-under 71 performance and then followed up with a four-under 68 in the afternoon. Hayes leads the Tigers with 11 total birdies in two rounds.

Jay Mendell and Matty Dodd-Berry both sit T22 after two rounds with three-under performances. Dodd-Berry’s best round of the day came in the first where he recorded a three-under 69. Mendell’s came in the second round where he recorded a two-under 70.

THE TIGERS

T12. Arni Sveinsonn, -7 (68, 69)

T15. Noah McWilliams, -6 (65, 73)

T22. Dan Hayes, -5 (71, 68)

T33. Jay Mendell, -3 (71, 70)

T33. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (69, 72)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #16 North Carolina, -30 (270, 276)

T2. #6 Oklahoma State, -26 (284, 266)

T2. Notre Dame, -26 (280, 270)

T4. #4 LSU, -24 (273, 279)

T4. #14 Pepperdine, -24 (278, 274)

T6. #23 Georgia, -23 (277, 276)

T6. Houston, -23 (274, 279)

8. Oregon State, -17 (279, 280)

9. Augusta, -16 (284, 276)

10. #10 Illinois, -14 (281, 281)

11. Georgia Southern, -9 (290, 277)

12. Northwestern, -8 (283, 285)

13. Mercer, -2 (291, 283)

14. Virginia Tech, -1 (285, 290)

15. St. John’s, +18 (300, 294)

16. Air Force, +26 (292, 310)

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