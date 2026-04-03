K. Edwards Hits for the Cycle, No. 22 LSU Clinches Series with 16-4 Thrashing Over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kylee Edwards is the first LSU Tiger in program history to hit for the cycle, leading an offensive onslaught in No. 22/20 LSU’s series-clinching 16-4 victory over Missouri on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

LSU (25-12, 6-8 SEC) logged season-highs of 16 runs, 15 hits, and four home runs in the drumming of Missouri (20-20, 4-7 SEC). After an early 3-0 deficit, the Fighting Tigers scored seven unanswered runs to take control of the game, and added insult to injury with nine more runs in the final two innings. Seven of LSU’s runs were scored on home runs.

K. Edwards launched her eighth home run of the season—and second in the series—in the third inning, then singled in the fifth, doubled in the sixth, and tripled in the seventh to drive in the game’s final two runs.

K. Edwards powered to a 4-for-6 day at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring once. Sierra Daniel delivered a 4-for-5 performance, crossing the plate three times and plating three runs on two-out hits. Both established career highs for hits and RBI. K. Edwards’ 10 total bases mark the program’s best since Taylor Pleasants—fellow shortstop and current assistant coach—accomplished the feat versus Liberty in 2021.

Maci Bergeron (2-for-4) notched her third multi-hit game of the season and scored a run. Tori Edwards, Alix Franklin, and Jalia Lassiter also homered in the win, joining K. Edwards.

After a turbulent first inning, LSU pitcher Cece Cellura (5-4) and the defense settled in, retiring the next 10 batters through the fourth inning and 15 of the next 16 up to two outs in the sixth. Cellura had two strikeouts and allowed four runs, five hits, and two walks in her fourth complete game of the season.

Missouri’s Marissa McCann (6-8) takes the loss after yielding six runs on seven hits, issuing four walks, and fanning three batters in 3.1 innings.

Missouri scored three runs on three hits in the first inning, featuring freshman Abby Carr’s two-run home run for an early 3-0 lead.

LSU quickly narrowed the deficit to 3-1 with T. Edwards’ leadoff homer in the second, her eighth of the year. After a five-pitch bottom half from Cellura, LSU took a 4-3 lead in the third on three hits. K. Edwards followed Daniel’s single with her second two-run homer of the series. Later, with bases loaded, Avery Hodge singled in the go-ahead run. The LSU defense then turned in another 1-2-3 inning, highlighted by two groundouts to K. Edwards.

Daniel walked to start the fourth. Franklin then hit her third home run of the season, a two-run shot that pushed LSU’s lead to 6-3. Daniel added a two-out RBI double to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead halfway through five innings.

Although Mizzou added a run in the fifth to make it 7-4, LSU responded with nine runs over the final two innings. The Purple and Gold scored four runs on four hits in the sixth, capped by Lassiter’s two-run homer. They added five runs on two hits in the seventh, including K. Edwards’ two-run triple to complete the cycle.

Up Next

LSU aims for the sweep in the series finale set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

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