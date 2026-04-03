Chepkemoi and Chemnagei Move Into Top Three in LSU History on Day One of Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team closed day one of the Battle on the Bayou on Friday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Final Results

The day closed with the 5000-meter races, which saw the women’s duo of Edna Chepkemoi and Abigael Chemnagei move up the all-time LSU performance list. Chepkemoi took the win with a PR of 15:54.02, becoming just the second Tiger to ever go sub-16 minutes outdoors. Right behind her was the freshman Chemnagei with a PR and the time of 15:54.63 to take second. The Tigers sit at No. 2 and No. 3 in LSU history, respectively.

Opening up in long jump outdoors was senior Jordan Turner who had a stellar close to his indoor career in the event. Turner leaped out to a distance of 7.95 meters (26-1) on his third jump to take the event win and the nation lead.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Aniyah Bigam ran a 200m PR of 22.86 seconds.

Athaleyha Hinckson ran a 200m PR of 23.06 seconds.

Micaela Villarreal ran a 1500m PR of 4:22.59.

Svenya Stoyanoff ran a 1500m PR of 4:27.25.

Ava Gumb ran a 5000m PR of 17:36.93.

Hugh Carlson ran a 5000m PR of 14:26.70.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.