Track & Field Returns Home for Prestigious Battle on the Bayou Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is home for the second time this outdoor season as they host the Battle on the Bayou at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Live Results | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 64 entries this weekend at the Battle on the Bayou. They will begin their action on Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw, while Saturday’s action will start at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s discus throw.

Teams Competing at the Battle on the Bayou

Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Dakota State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, SELA, William Carey

What to Watch for this Weekend

Men’s Long Jump – Friday at 5:00 p.m. CT

Senior Jordan Turner is making his first long jump appearance of the outdoor season on Friday. Turner had a stellar indoor season where he reached an indoor personal-best distance of 8.11 meters (26-7.25) and finished with silver at SEC’s and First Team All-American honors. He will be looking to best his all-time PR of 8.13 meters, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

Men’s 200 Meter – Friday at 6:10 p.m.

Jaiden Reid is making his outdoor debut in the 200 meter, an event that he excelled at last season. The Caymanian enters with a personal-best time of 20.13 seconds as well as a wind-aided best time of 19.97 seconds. During the 2026 indoor season he recorded a time of 20.57 seconds.

Women’s Discus Throw – Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The brightest spot of the outdoor season two meets in has been the stellar performances from the women’s discus squad. Princesse Hyman recorded an LSU record during the LSU opener and is joined by Jillian Scully, Leah Acosta and Ambria Langley on the all-time LSU performance list. All four will compete against each other in a loaded field.

Women’s 400 Meter – Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

The 400-meter-season debut for Ella Onojuvwevwo will be seen in Bernie Moore Stadium on Saturday. The senior is hot off of setting a personal-best time of 22.93 seconds at the Hurricane Invitational and clocking an LSU and African record of 50.28 seconds in the 400m indoors. Onojuvwevwo will be joined by Ghanian-record holder Rafiatu Nuhu, as well as freshmen Skyler Franklin and Kennedi Burks.

Women’s 100 Meter – Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

One of the most anticipated season debuts across the country in 2026 will be Tima Godbless taking on the 100 meter. The junior left her stamp on the event last year when she clocked a personal-best time of 10.91 seconds at the NCAA East First Round. Freshman Athaleyha Hinckson will be another name to watch as she has looked to set PR’s in almost every meet this season, including the Guyanese U20 national record of 11.25 seconds that she clocked last weekend.

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