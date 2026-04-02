No. 4 LSU Men’s Golf in Georgia for Augusta Hawkins Award Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 4 ranked LSU men’s golf team is set to play their fourth tournament of the spring season in Augusta, Ga., this weekend at the Augusta Hawkins Award Invitational. The event is set to be played at the par-72, 7,086-yard Forest Hills Golf Club.

The Tigers enter this week as one of six ranked teams competing in Georgia. LSU is the top ranked team in the field at No. 4. The five other ranked teams joining them in competition this weekend are Oklahoma State, Illinois, Pepperdine, North Carolina, and Georgia.

THE LSU LINEUP

Árni Sveinsson | Sophomore | Garðabær, Iceland

This season: 69.61 stroke avg. in 18 rounds | Career: 70.04 stroke avg. in 54 rounds

Sveinsson went into the spring season as a Haskins and Ben Hogan watch list member. He closed the fall season with a tournament win as an individual with a 13-under-203 performance at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. In four of his five other tournament appearances during the 2025-26 season, Sveinsson finished in the top 15, including a second-place finish at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The Icelander earned two SEC Golfer of the Week honors during the fall and is ranked the No. 8 amateur golfer in the world. He finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25).

Noah McWilliams | Junior | Benton, La.

This season: 69.76 stroke avg. in 21 rounds | Career: 72.07 stroke avg. in 57 rounds

McWilliams has recorded four top-10 individual finishes during the 2025-26 season so far, topped by a T2 finish at the Bryan Bros Collegiate with an 11-under 202. He averaged 72.48 for 21 rounds with nine rounds of par or under this past season. The junior scored his first-collegiate win in the Bayou City Collegiate at 12-under par 204, against a field of 81 (67-66-71).

Jay Mendell | Junior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 69.83 stroke avg. in 18 rounds | Career: 71.38 stroke avg. in 93 rounds

Mendell is having his best season yet as he’s finished seven-under or better in four tournaments. His best performance of the year came during the fall at the Bryan Bros Collegiate where he went 11-under 217 to finish T2. This past year he was named All-Southeast Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America after a year in which her stroke average dropped from 72.36 in 2024 to 71.08 in 2025. In 36 rounds this past season, he averaged 71.08 strokes per round with 24 rounds under par.

Dan Hayes | Freshman | Manchester, England

This season: 70.29 stroke avg. in 21 rounds | Career: 70.29 stroke avg. in 21 rounds

Hayes is three tournaments removed from his best performance of his young collegiate career as he went six-under 210 at the Puerto Rico Classic. He has five top-25 finishes through seven tournaments played this 2025-26 season. The England native has earned three Freshman of the Week honors so far his inaugural season with the Tigers. He signed with LSU as the number one junior in Europe. Golf Channel tabbed him a preseason All-Freshmen entering the season.

Matty Dodd-Berry | Senior | Wirral, England

This season: 69.95 stroke avg. in 21 rounds | Career: 70.98 stroke avg. in 45 rounds

Matty has had some great outings this season last going four under at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate to finish seventh overall. The best performance of his season was at the Fallen Oak Collegiate where he went 11 under to finish fourth overall. He appeared in 24 rounds this past season, averaging 71.88 with nine rounds of par or under. He finished 13th at the SEC Championships at 5-under 205 (67-67-71).

PARTICIPATING TEAMS [National ranking]

Ranked: LSU [#4], Oklahoma State [#5], Illinois [#10], Pepperdine [#13], North Carolina [#16], Georgia [#23]

Unranked: Notre Dame, Mercer, Augusta, Houston, Virginia Tech, Air Force, St. John’s, Oregon State

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