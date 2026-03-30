March 30 Baseball Report

Overall Record: 19-10

SEC: 4-5

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

March 24 (Tue.) – LOUISIANA TECH (W, 15-5 – 8 innings)

March 27 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY (L, 4-7)

March 28 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY (W, 7-0)

March 29 (Sun.) – KENTUCKY (W, 17-10)

This Week’s Schedule

March 31 (Tue.) – SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 3 (Fri.) – at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

April 4 (Sat.) – at Tennessee, 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

April 5 (Sun.) – at Tennessee, 12 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Tigers Update

• Second baseman Seth Dardar led LSU to an SEC series victory over No. 19 Kentucky last weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with four doubles, one homer, five RBI, four runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage … Dardar’s three-run homer in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game versus Kentucky erased a 10-8 deficit and gave LSU a lead it would not relinquish as the Tigers clinched the series win … Dardar also contributed an RBI double in Sunday’s series-deciding victory … Dardar on Friday night versus Kentucky tied the LSU single-game record for doubles with three, and he added one RBI in the contest. He walked three times and scored twice in the Tigers’ Game 2 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

• Freshman designated hitter/outfielder Mason Braun helped lead LSU to a series victory over No. 19 Kentucky, hitting .429 (3-for-7) in three games with one double, one homer, four RBI, one run, two walks and a .556 on-base percentage .. he blasted a three-run homer and an RBI double in Saturday’s win over Kentucky … Braun ripped the run-scoring double in the second inning on Saturday to increase LSU’s lead to 2-0, and he widened the margin to 5-0 in the fourth with a three-run dinger.

• LSU hit .341 (47-for-138) as a team in its four games last week with 12 doubles, six homers and 43 runs scored … centerfielder Derek Curiel hit .444 (8-for-18) in four games with two doubles, one homer, seven RBI and four runs … first baseman Zach Yorke batted .385 (5-for-13) with two homers, five RBI, seven runs, five walks and a .526 on-base percentage.

• Leftfielder Chris Stanfield batted .455 (5-for-11) in the Kentucky series with one double, one RBI, three runs, two walks and a .538 on-base percentage … he was 4-for-5 at the plate in Sunday’s win with one double, one RBI, two runs and one walk as the Tigers’ lead-off hitter.

• Right-hander Zac Cowan delivered a dominant relief effort on Saturday in LSU’s 7-0 win over Kentucky … he earned the save by pitching the final 3.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts … in his three SEC relief appearances this season versus Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Kentucky, Cowan has worked a combined 8.1 scoreless innings with two hits, one walk, 13 strikeouts and an .074 opponent batting average.

• Right-handers William Schmidt and Zac Cowan combined to blank Kentucky, 7-0, on Saturday, marking LSU’s first shutout in an SEC game since April 3, 2025, when the Tigers posted a 2-0 victory at Oklahoma … Schmidt earned his first career SEC win over Saturday, limiting the Wildcats to six hits in 5.1 scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

• LSU trailed Kentucky, 7-0, entering the bottom of the third inning on Sunday before rallying for a 17-10 victory over the Wildcats … the comeback win marked LSU’s largest since May 24, 2024, when the Tigers overcame an 8-0 deficit in an SEC Tournament game against South Carolina to record a 12-11 victory.