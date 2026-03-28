The Sandy Tigs Finish 0-4 At The Texas Invitational

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The No.12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-4 at the Texas Invitational in Austin, Texas. The Sandy Tigs are on a bye next weekend and will continue play at home April 10-11 for the Battle on the Bayou Invitational.

“This weekend didn’t finish how we hoped,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There were moments where we played some of our best ball of the year, but we just weren’t able to sustain that excellence.”

LSU started the day with a matchup against No.10 Long Beach State, with the Tigers falling 2-3. The match started with a point secured by Emily Hellmuth and Kate Baker on Court 4; 22-20 and 21-15, while Zayna Meyer and Forbes Hall gave Beach their first point of the dual on Court 5; 21-19, 14-21 and 14-16. The second wave of matches started with Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin falling on Court 1; 18-21 and 13-21. Aubrey O’Gorman and Bella Lagemann battled in three sets to tie the dual 2-2 on Court 3; 21-9, 19-21 and 16-14, while Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin fell on Court 2; 17-21 and 19-21.

After a break, the Sandy Tigs faced No. 3 USC, falling 0-5. Gracey Campbell and Ryan Lambert fell in straight sets on Court 4; 18-21 and 23-25, while Baker and Hellmuth fell on Court 5 in a battle to three; 19-21, 21-19 and 13-15. The second wave of matches started with O’Gorman and Lagemann falling on Court 3 to give the Trojans the dual; 8-21 and 16-21, while Sprecher and McGatlin also fell in straight sets on Court 1; 14-21 and 14-21. Martin and Finlason lost in straight sets 12-21 and 14-21.

“When you play the very top teams in the county, there’s just not any wiggle room for inconsistencies. We had a real chat about the next few weeks that are left in the season and know that we still have a great chance to finish how we want. Looking forward to the time we must train over the next few weeks and really excited about our last home competition before we head back out to California for our conference championship tournament”

LSU 2, LBSU 3

Taylor Hagenah / Mali Gementera (LBSU) def. Kenzey McGatlin / Julia Sprecher (LSU) 21-18, 21-13 Tineke Hinton / Demi Wagdy (LBSU) def. Tatum Finlason / Skylar Martin (LSU) 21-17, 21-19 Aubrey O’Gorman / Bella Lagemann (LSU) def. Kiara Edwards / Savannah Standage (LBSU) 21-9, 19-21, 16-14 Emily Hellmuth / Kate Baker (LSU) def. Victoria Hnekel / Josie Gamberdella (LBSU) 22-20, 21-15 Kealoha Phillips / Brooke Birch (LBSU) def. Zayna Meyer / Forbes Hall (LSU) 19-21, 21-14, 16-14

LSU 0, USC 5