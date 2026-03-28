Svensson Shoots Even Par For LSU On Day 2 Of Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – Grad student Elsa Svensson posted an even par round of 72 to lead the LSU women’s golf team in the second round of the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

Svensson had three birdies on the day and after 36 holes is at 2-over par 146, tied for 22nd in the field of 88 golfers. Svensson is T2 in the field on par 5 holes at 4.50 average.

Lynn Lim of Vandy’s opening 9-under round of 63 held up for the lead as she followed it up with an even par 72 to stand at 9-under 135, three shots better than Arkansas’ Maria Jose Marin at 6-under 138 (67-71) and Florida’s Paula Francisco (71-67).

The Tigers posted a 16-over par round of 304 to stand at 23-over par 5999 (295-304). LSU is in 15th place.

Florida is the tournament leader at 11-under par 565, three shots better than Arkansas at 8-under 568 with Vandy at 6-under 570.

LSU also counted a 76 from Taylor Riley and 78s from Rocio Tejedo and Francesca Fiorellini.

The final round is set for Sunday with live scoring at Scoreboard.clippd.com.

Clemson Invitational

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, S.C.

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 No. 4 Florida – 279-286 – 565 -11

2 No. 8 Arkansas – 281-287 – 568 -8

3 No. 15 Vanderbilt – 275-295 – 570 -6

T4 No. 20 Tennessee – 288-290 – 578 +2

T4 No. 38 Virginia Tech – 289-289 – 578 +2

6 No. 39 Ohio State – 283-298 – 581 +5

7 UNCW – 286-296 – 582 +6

8 No. 18 Ole Miss – 291-295 – 586 +10

9 Princeton – 285-303 – 588 +12

10 No. 44 Clemson – 294-295 – 589 +13

11 No. 27 Kent State – 292-298 – 590 +14

12 Maryland – 287-304 – 591 +15

13 No. 43 Michigan State – 296-296 – 592 +16

14 Miami – 294-299 – 593 +17

15 No. 30 LSU – 295-304 – 599 +23

16 Charleston – 299-301 – 600 +24

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-144)

1 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 63-72 – 135 -9

T2 Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 67-71 – 138 -6

T2 Paula Francisco, Florida – 71-67 – 138 -6

T4 Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas – 69-71 – 140 -4

T4 Mary Miller, Ole Miss – 70-70 – 140 -4

LSU Scores

T22 Elsa Svensson – 74-72 – 146 +2

T56 Taylor Riley – 74-76 – 150 +6

T63 Rocio Tejedo – 73-78 – 151 +7

T67 Francesca Fiorellini – 74-78 – 152 +8

T79 Luca Iraola – 76-79 – 155 +11