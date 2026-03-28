Larriviere Throws No. 2 Javelin Mark in LSU History to Close Hurricane Invitational

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The LSU track and field team closed two days of performances at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational on Saturday, continuing their hot streak since the opener a week ago.

Final Results

The day started with the Tigers’ best performance on Saturday, seeing Jack Larriviere reach newer heights in javelin throw. The Louisianan is fresh off of a personal-best mark and No. 4 performance in LSU history of 73.54 meters (241-3) at the LSU Opener. Larriviere showed he has way more in the tank as he reached a new PR and moved up to No. 2 in LSU PL history with 77.24m (253-5) on Saturday. Not only did he reach 77.24m, but he also bested his previous PR with throws of 76.65m (251-5) and 76.25m (250-2) to close out in the final. His new PR also moves him to No. 3 in the NCAA this season.

One name remains in front of Larriviere in the LSU record book when it comes to the new javelin model, Tzuriel Pedigo. Pedigo’s LSU record sits at 79.79m (261-9), which he recorded three years ago on the way to winning his second NCAA title.

The freshman First Team All-American, Athaleyha Hinckson, made her LSU 100-meter debut on Saturday. She came into the meet holding a personal-best time of 11.39 seconds, which was the Guyanese U18 national record. Hinckson absolutely torched her previous PR and the field as she clocked a time of 11.25 seconds (0.6 m/s) to win. The time of 11.25 makes her the new Guyanese U20 record holder and moves her to No. 2 in the NCAA this season.

The women’s throws group continued their impressive start to the 2026 outdoor season in shot put on Saturday. Freshman Jillian Scully took the open win with a personal-best toss of 15.70 meters (61-6.25) to move to No. 8 in LSU PL history. In second place was Ambria Langley with her new PR and No. 10 mark in LSU history of 15.17m (49-9.25).

Extra Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Salieci Myles ran a 100h PR of 13.01 to win.

Kam Franklin won HJ with a clearance of 6-11.5.

Edna Chepkemoi ran a 1500m PR of 4:25.80 to win.

Matthew Sophia won the 110h with a time of 13.61.

Jaiden Reid won the 100m with a time of 10.10.

Leah Acosta threw a shot-put PR of 49-3.

Ella Onojuvwevwo won the 200m with a PR of 22.93.

Amal Glasgow ran a 200m PR of 21.24.

The men’s 4×400 won with a time of 3:04.61.

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