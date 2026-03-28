Hribar Takes Silver in 100-Free on Final Day of NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – LSU swimmer Jere Hribar won a silver medal in the 100-free on the final day of the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hribar touched the wall second in the 100-free with a school-record time of 40.33. He became the fifth Tiger male in history to finish in the top eight of the event and the second to earn a spot on the podium. The junior also received First Team All-American honors for his performance. He made his way to the finals by recording a time of 40.76, the second fastest in the morning prelims session.

Diver Carson Paul also earned First Team All-American honors for a fourth-place performance on the platform. The senior put together a score of 404.20. With the finish, he became the third Tiger male in history to place in the top four of the event, outdoing his sixth-place finish in 2024. He made it to the finals as the No. 5 overall seed after turning in a score of 391.50 in the prelims.

The only other event on the day for the Tigers was the 400-free relay, where Stepan Goncharov, Hribar, Simon Meubry, and Diggory Dilligham posted a time of 2:48.72. The time placed them 20th in the event.

The Tigers wrap up the NCAA Championships in 16th place with 61 points. The finish and point total are the program’s best since 2023.

In total, the LSU men notched five All-American performances, highlighted by First Team honors from Hribar (100-free) and Paul (platform). Hribar’s 200-free, along with the 200-medley relay and 200-free relay, earned Honorable Mention honors.

The LSU men conclude their 2025-26 campaign with a 6-1 dual meet record, seventh-place finish at the SEC Championships, and a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

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