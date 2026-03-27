Rocio Tejedo Leads LSU with 1-Over 73 In Opening Round In Clemson Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers posted a 7-over round of 295 with sophomore Rocio Tejedo leading the team with a 1-over par round of 73 on the opening day of the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, South Carolina.

LSU is in 14th place after 18 holes with Vanderbilt the tournament leader at 13-under par 275. The Commodores are four shots clear of Florida at 9-under 279 with Arkansas in third at 7-under 281.

Tejedo had three frontside birdies on holes 1-9 (her final nine of the day) to shoot 1-under 35 in her round.

LSU also counted three rounds of 2-over 74 by Taylor Riley, Elsa Svensson and Francesca Fiorellini. Svensson had one of the five eagles on the opening day on the par 5, 535-yard fifth hole.

Riley had three birdies in her round and Fiorellini four.

Tejedo is in a group tied for 34th place as 21 golfers in the field of 88 posted in red figures (under par) on the par 72, 6,489-yard course.

Lynn Lim of Vanderbilt had a nine-birdie round of 63 to take the lead after 18 holes, one shot back of Olivia Duan of Princeton at 64.

Svensson, helped by her eagle was T2 in the field at 4.25 on the par 5 holes. Lucia Iraola is T2 in the field with 15 pars in the opening round.

The second round is set for Saturday morning with the Tigers set to tee off hole 10 at 9 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com.

CLEMSON INVITATIONAL

The Reserve at Lake Keowee – Sunset, South Carolina

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

1 No. 15 Vanderbilt – 275 -13

2 No. 4 Florida – 279 -9

3 No. 8 Arkansas 281 -7

4 No. 39 Ohio State – 283 -5

5 Princeton – 285 -3

6 UNCW – 288 -2

7 Maryland – 287 -1

8 No. 20 Tennessee – 288 E

9 No. 38 Virginia Tech – 289 +1

10 No. 18 Ole Miss 291 +3

11 No. 27 Kent State – 292 +4

T12 Miami – 294 +6

T12 NO. 44 Clemson – 294 +6

14 No. 30 LSU – 295 +7

15 No. 43 Michigan State – 296 +8

16 Charleston – 299 +11

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt – 63 -9

2 Olivia Dunn, Princeton – 64 -8

T3 Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 67 -5

T3 Kary Hollenbaugh, Ohio State – 67 -5

T5 Anna Pillard, Maryland – 68 -4

T5 Elaine Widjaja, Florida – 68 -4

LSU Scores

T34 Rocio Tejedo – 73 +1

T48 Francesca Fiorellini – 74 +2

T48 Elsa Svensson – 74 +2

T48 Taylor Riley – 74 +2

T72 Lucia Iraola – 76 +4