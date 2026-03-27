Men's Swim & Dive Concludes Day Three of NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – The LSU swimming and diving program wrapped up the third day of competition at the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships inside the historic McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul, a senior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, recorded a score of 339.90 in the 3m to finish in 23rd place. It was Paul’s second event of the competition, with the platform event still to come on Saturday.

The Tigers only saw action today in the diving well after Jere Hribar disqualified for a flinch on the blocks in the 50-free.

The Tigers head into the final day of competition with 29 points, sitting in 20th place. Texas still leads the meet overall with 340.5 points.

The Saturday session will feature prelims at 9 a.m. CT for the 200-IM, 100-free, 200-fly, 200-back, 400-free relay, and platform diving. The finals session for these events will begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers will have competitors in each of these events except for the 200-IM, 200-fly, and 200-back.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on ESPN+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.