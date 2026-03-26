Track & Field in Coral Gables for First Outdoor Road Trip of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is on the road for the first time this outdoor season as they visit Miami (Fla.) for the Hurricane Invitational hosted at Cobb Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Live Results | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 63 entries this weekend at the Hurricane Invitational. They will begin their action on Friday at 10:00 a.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw, while Saturday’s action will start at 9:14 a.m. with the men’s javelin throw. The meet will be streamed live on ACC Network X at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, here.

Teams Competing at the Hurricane Invitational

Nebraska, Georgia, Michigan, Penn., Miami (Fla.), LSU, FIU, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s Discus Throw – Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off of an impressive performance from the women’s discus group at the LSU Opener. The group of Princesse Hyman, Leah Acosta, Jillian Scully and Ambria Langley all recorded new personal-best marks that sit on the LSU all-time top 10 list. Hyman leads the group as she recorded the LSU record of 59.90 meters (196-6).

Women’s 300 Meter – Friday at 5:00 p.m.

This weekend’s 300-meter event is set to be the first meet of Shawnti Jackson repping the LSU Tigers. The two-time All American is looking to get back to her amazing form after taking the indoor season off. Jackson holds an excellent array of personal-best times with 10.89 seconds (100m), 22.35 seconds (200m) and 52.10 seconds (400m). Her personal best in the 300 meter comes in at 36.73 seconds, which was recorded indoors. Nasya Williams and Skyler Franklin will be joining her in this event.

Men’s Javelin Throw – Saturday at 9:15 a.m.

One of the top performances from the outdoor opener was Jack Larrivierre’s 73.54 meters (241-3) to win. He will be joined by Jackson Rimes and Paul Catalanatto Jr., all three looking to excel and leave their mark in the LSU record book this season.

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay – Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

The LSU women’s 4×100 opened the season with a nation-leading 43.13 seconds at the opener. The lineup is set to stay the same for this meet as they look to go sub-43 seconds just two meets into the new season.

Men’s 100 Meter – Saturday at 1:25 p.m.

The lineup for heat one of the men’s 100 meter will likely produce some of the top times in the nation this week. Two Tigers on the all-time LSU performance list, Jaiden Reid and Myles Thomas, are lining up in this heat along with Joshua Caleb and Jordan Turner. Thomas clocked the nation-leading time of 10.14 seconds a week ago.

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