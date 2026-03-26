Tigers Take Two All-American Finishes on Second Day of NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – The LSU swimming and diving program earned a pair of All-American honors on the second day of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

To kick off the Thursday morning prelims session, Jere Hribar clocked a personal-best time of 1:31.30 to finish 10th in the 200-free. The time ties the school record mark set by Brooks Curry in 2023. Hribar earned Honorable Mention All-American status for the performance.

In the night session, the 200-free relay team of Diggory Dillingham, Hribar, Stepan Goncharov, and Simon Meubry put together a time of 1:15.61 to finish 13th in the event. The squad received Honorable Mention All-American honors for their performance. The event was also the NCAA Championships debut for Dillingham and Meubry.

Volodymyr Lisovets was the only other Tiger swimmer to compete individually on Thursday. The sophomore touched the wall in the 100-breast with a time of 51.87. The time slotted him in 24th for the event.

The first diving event of the competition took place on Thursday afternoon. Carson Paul placed 28th in the 1m with a score of 297.95.

At the conclusion of the second day of competition, the Tigers have tallied 29 points, placing them in 16th. Texas leads all teams with 215.5 points.

The Friday session will feature prelims at 9 a.m. CT for the 100-back, 200-breast, 500-free, 50-free, 400-medley relay, and 3m diving. The finals session for these events will begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers will have competitors in each of these events except for the 100-back, 200-breast, and 500-free.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on ESPN+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.