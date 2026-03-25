Beach Ranked No. 12 In Recent AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA week five poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 105 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., going 2-2 with wins over Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, March 27-28 at the Texas Invitational in Austin, Texas. LSU will face No. 2 Stanford, No. 1 UCLA, No. 10 Long Beach State and No. 3 USC.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (22)
|459
|15-2
|1
|2
|Stanford (1)
|437
|16-2
|2
|3
|USC
|394
|18-3
|5
|4
|Cal Poly
|389
|20-2
|3
|5
|Florida State
|372
|19-1
|6
|6
|Texas
|354
|13-5
|4
|7
|TCU
|318
|12-4
|7
|8
|Loyola Marymount
|299
|15-5
|8
|9
|California
|284
|14-7
|9
|10
|Long Beach State
|243
|15-5
|11
|11
|Arizona State
|233
|12-6
|10
|12
|LSU
|210
|13-9
|12
|T-13
|Hawai‘i
|161
|11-10
|13
|T-13
|GCU
|161
|10-10
|16
|15
|Stetson
|131
|18-5
|15
|16
|Florida Atlantic
|114
|13-7
|14
|17
|North Florida
|103
|12-8
|17
|18
|Washington
|54
|12-8
|18
|19
|South Carolina
|40
|13-3
|20
|20
|Arizona
|38
|15-4
|19
Others receiving votes: Boise State (13), Tulane (9), UAB (9), FGCU (4), and Georgia State (1)
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: March 31