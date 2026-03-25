Beach Ranked No. 12 In Recent AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA week five poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 105 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., going 2-2 with wins over Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road this weekend, March 27-28 at the Texas Invitational in Austin, Texas. LSU will face No. 2 Stanford, No. 1 UCLA, No. 10 Long Beach State and No. 3 USC.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (22) 459 15-2 1 2 Stanford (1) 437 16-2 2 3 USC 394 18-3 5 4 Cal Poly 389 20-2 3 5 Florida State 372 19-1 6 6 Texas 354 13-5 4 7 TCU 318 12-4 7 8 Loyola Marymount 299 15-5 8 9 California 284 14-7 9 10 Long Beach State 243 15-5 11 11 Arizona State 233 12-6 10 12 LSU 210 13-9 12 T-13 Hawai‘i 161 11-10 13 T-13 GCU 161 10-10 16 15 Stetson 131 18-5 15 16 Florida Atlantic 114 13-7 14 17 North Florida 103 12-8 17 18 Washington 54 12-8 18 19 South Carolina 40 13-3 20 20 Arizona 38 15-4 19

Others receiving votes: Boise State (13), Tulane (9), UAB (9), FGCU (4), and Georgia State (1)

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: March 31