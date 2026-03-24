Week Seven National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team earns a No. 20 ranking in both the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll.

LSU improves five spots to No. 20 in the Softball America Poll and is now ranked No. 22 in the D1Softball Poll. The Tigers have an RPI ranking of No. 15 and the No. 8 strength of schedule in the country.

LSU won its first SEC series at then No. 21/24 South Carolina, 2-1. The Tigers batted .218 on 22 hits in the series, with half of the hits being extra-base hits, including eight doubles. Ten of the 12 players who had an at-bat recorded a hit in the series. In the circle, LSU’s pitching staff had a 2.18 ERA with 16 strikeouts and walked four batters in 25.2 frames.

After a midweek game against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night, LSU will host No. 5/3 Oklahoma in a three-game series for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. The series will take place on March 27-29, with two of the three games airing on SEC Network and ESPN.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.