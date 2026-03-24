Six Tiger Women's Swimmers Earn CSCAA All-American Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU swimmers have been named to the CSCAA All-American team for their top-16 performances at the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, the CSCAA announced on Tuesday.

Sofia Sartori earned her way onto the Second Team for her 12th-place performance in the 200-fly. The senior clocked a time of 1:54.38 in the event. She was the only Tiger to reach All-American status individually.

Zoe Carlos-Broc, Michaela de Villiers, and Avery Littlefield each earned All-American honors as part of all three of the Tiger relays to earn the Second-Team honors. The 200-medley relay placed 10th with a time of 1:35.26; the 200-free relay team placed 11th with a time of 1:27.65; and the 400-free relay squad placed 15th with a time of 3:13.41.

Megan Barnes was a member of the 200-free relay team and the 400-free relay team. Martina Bukvic was a member of the 200-medley relay team.

The women finished the NCAA Championships in 21st place, totaling 35 points.

The men will get their crack at NCAAs on March 25-28 at the same location.

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