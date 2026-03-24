Men's Swim & Dive Heads to Atlanta for NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s swimming and diving program is heading to Atlanta, Georgia, to compete in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on March 25-28 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Each day, live stats can be followed via the MeetMobile app, and the meet can be streamed on ESPN+.

The No. 20 LSU men’s squad is sending nine total athletes, five individually, to compete at this year’s NCAA Championships. The individual qualifiers include Carson Paul, Jere Hribar, Volodymyr Lisovets, Nikola Simic, and Jacob Pishko.

Paul, a diver from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, punched his ticket to Atlanta for the 1m, 3m, and platform diving at the NCAA Zone D Diving Regional. At this season’s SEC Championships, he took the top spot on the platform and top-six placements in the 1m and 3m. Last season, he qualified for NCAAs in the 3m and platform.

Hribar earned his way to Atlanta in the 50-free, 100-free, and 200-free. The sprinter from Split, Croatia, won the 100-free at this year’s SEC Championships. He holds the top spot overall in the country and will look to improve his seventh-place finish at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Lisovets will compete in Atlanta this year in the 100-breast. He holds the 12th spot in the country in the event, and it will be his first time competing in the NCAA Championships.

Simic and Pishko make their way to Atlanta by way of the 1650-free. Simic’s time ranks 20th in the NCAA. Last year, he qualified in the 500-free and 1650-free. Pishko is a recent scratch-in to the event after being listed as an alternate; it will be the senior’s first time competing in the NCAA Championships.

Stepan Goncharov, Caleb Ellis, Diggory Dillingham, and Simon Meubry qualified for NCAAs as members of one or several of the four qualifying Tiger relays. The 200-medley relay holds the fourth fastest time in the country, and the 200-free relay sits seventh in the country.

Last season, the LSU men’s team placed 19th at the NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Washington. The Tigers earned 47 points, anchored by All-American performances from Hribar, Paul, Jovan Lekic, the 200-free relay team, and the 400-medley relay team.

Meet Schedule (all times Central)

Wednesday, March 25 – 1650-free Finals at 9 a.m. 200-medley relay Finals at 5 p.m.

1650-freestyle

200-medley relay

* 800-free relay

Thursday, March 26 – Prelims at 9 a.m. Finals at 5 p.m.

* 100-butterfly

* 400-IM

200-freestyle

100-breaststroke

200-freestyle relay

1m Diving

Friday, March 27 – Prelims at 9 a.m. Finals at 5 p.m.

* 100-backstroke

* 200-breaststroke

* 500-freestyle

50-freestyle

400-medley relay

3m Diving

Saturday, March 28 – Prelims at 9 a.m. Finals at 5 p.m.

* 200-IM

100-free

* 200-butterfly

* 200-backstroke

400-freestyle relay

Platform Diving

* LSU athletes will not compete