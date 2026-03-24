Malachi Austin and Princesse Hyman Earn Southeastern Conference Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track & field’s Malachi Austin and Princesse Hyman were honored with their first career-conference honors of the season by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Freshman Malachi Austin ran the No. 1 time in the country and SEC (45.37 seconds) in the 400 meter in the first outdoor meet of his collegiate career. The time of 45.37 seconds is also the No. 5 U20 400m in the world this year. He erased a second off of his outdoor personal best, breaking the South American U20 record and proving him just 12 milliseconds away from the South American and Guyanese records.

Sophomore Princesse Hyman did not wait a moment to break the LSU record as she opened the collegiate-outdoor season with a throw of 59.90 meters (196-6) to win in discus. The LSU record was previously held by Danyel Mitchell when she tossed for 59.24 meters (194-4) in 1994. The mark of 59.90 sits at No. 1 in the NCAA very early on in the 2026 season and would’ve had her at No. 9 in the nation in last year’s end-of-year rankings. Hyman currently ranks No. 11 in the world just one meet in.

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