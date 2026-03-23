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Gallery: Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Second Round vs Texas Tech

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Gallery: Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament Second Round vs Texas Tech
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Wade Rousse | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
cheerleaders | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Kate Koval, ZaKiyah Johnson, Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval, ZaKiyah Johnson, Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Grace Knox | Photo by: Nick Adams
Kate Koval, Grace Knox, Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Nick Adams
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
fans | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard, Kate Koval, Grace Knox | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Kate Koval | Photo by: Alex Diaz
| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jada Richard | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau'jae Johnson | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Reagan Cotten
Flau’jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
| Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Amiya Joyner, Bella Hines, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Amiya Joyner, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, ZaKiyah Johnson, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Amiya Joyner, Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines, Izzy Besselman, Flau'Jae Johnson, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson, ZaKiyah Johnson, Bella Hines, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Amiya Joyner | Photo by: Kristen Young

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