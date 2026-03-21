The No.12 Sandy Tigs Finish Death Volley Invitational 2-2

BATON ROUGE – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La., defeating Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road next weekend for the Texas Invitational in Austin, Texas.

“Really impressed with how we came out and played today,” said head coach Russell Brock. “There were plenty of challenges and distractions and we absolutely stood up and overcame them. We’ve been playing really well, but not really been able to get over the hump in our big matchups. That changed today. I don’t ever feel like we aren’t the best team in the sand and today our team played with that mentality. Really proud of the response to a tough first day. It’s always incredible to play at home and this weekend was no different. Best beach volleyball facility in the world!”

LSU started the day on fire with a matchup against the Boise State Broncos, with the Tigers winning 4-1. The first wave of matches started with a point secured by Emily Hellmuth and Kate Baker on Court 5; 21-19 and 26-24, while Ryan Lambert and Zayna Meyer gained another Tiger point on Court 4; 20-22, 21-14 and 15-12. The second wave of matches started with Aubrey O’Gorman and Camryn Chatellier having to mediacally forfeit Court 3 during the second set after going up 1-0; 21-19, 7-10. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin got things done in straight sets on Court 1 to secure the dual for the Sandy Tigs; 21-18 and 21-16, while Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin gave the Tigers their fourth and final point on Court 2; 22-20 and 21-12.

To finish out the weekend, the Sandy Tigs upset No. 10 Arizona State in an absolute battle, winning 3-2. Hellmuth and Baker got things started for LSU with a straight set win on Court 5; 21-18 and 21-12, while Bella Lagemann and Meyer put the Tigers up 2-0 in the dual on Court 4; 21-18 and 21-18. The second wave of matches started with Lambert and O’Gorman falling on Court 3 to give the Sundevils their first point of the match; 18-21 and 17-21, while Sprecher and McGatlin also fell in straight sets on Court 1; 14-21 and 19-21. With one court left to finish play, everyone rushed over to cheer on Court 2. Martin and Finlason battled to three sets and secured the Tigers the winning point; 19-21, 21-14 and 15-12.

LSU 4, BSU 1

Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Alden Allyson/ Serena Van Der Made (BSU) 21-18, 21-16 Tatum Finlason/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Ava Anderson/ Addison Wolden (BSU) 22-20, 21-12 Avery Allen/ Keira Demirjian (BSU) def. Camryn Chatellier/ Aubrey O’Gorman (LSU) 21-19, 7-10 *LSU had to medically forfeit* Ryan Lambert/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Addison Moss/ Elli Wolthius (BSU) 20-22, 21-14, 15-12 Kate Baker/ Emily Hellmuth (LSU) def. Charlee Elenna/ Luna Ingaramo (BSU) 21-19, 26-24

LSU 3, ASU 2