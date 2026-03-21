LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Gallery: Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament First Round vs Jacksonville

+0
Gallery: Women's Basketball NCAA Tournament First Round vs Jacksonville
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey, Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Kim Mulkey | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines, Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard, Kate Koval | Photo by: Nick Adams
ZaKiyah Johnson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Jada Richard, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Nick Adams
Flau’jae Johnson | Photo by: Nick Adams
Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Divine Bourrage, Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Divine Bourrage | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Meghan Yarnevich, Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, Izzy Besselman, Emily Ward | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley | Photo by: Kristen Young
MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Izzy Besselman, Emily Ward, Joe Schwartz | Photo by: Kristen Young
Jada Richard | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Bella Hines | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams | Photo by: Kristen Young
Mikaylah Williams, Grace Knox, Flau'Jae Johnson | Photo by: Kristen Young
Grace Knox, Meghan Yarnevich, Mikaylah Williams, Flau'Jae Johnson, ZaKiyah Johnson, Izzy Besselman, Kate Koval | Photo by: Kristen Young

Related Stories

Tigers Down Jacksonville, 116-58, to Advance In NCAA Tournament

Tigers Down Jacksonville, 116-58, to Advance In NCAA Tournament

No. 2 LSU Set For Round One Matchup With No. 15 Seed Jacksonville

No. 2 LSU Set For Round One Matchup With No. 15 Seed Jacksonville

Flau'jae Johnson Earns USBWA All-America Honor

Flau'jae Johnson Earns USBWA All-America Honor