Track & Field Set to Host LSU Opener to Kickoff Outdoor Season

TRACK & FIELD HOSTING AN SEC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW AT LSU INVITATIONAL

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team is hosting the one-day LSU Opener to kickoff the outdoor season at the Bernie Moore Track & Field Stadium on Saturday.

Live Results | Meet Schedule | Meet Information

The Tigers will have 44 entries (24 men, 22 women) this weekend at the LSU Opener. They will begin their action on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. CT with the men’s discus throw, while the meet will begin at 9:30 a.m. This weekend’s home meet will not be broadcasted.

Teams Competing at the LSU Opener

Arkansas State, LA Tech, Little Rock, LSU, Mobile, New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, South Alabama, ULM

What to Watch for this Weekend

Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay – 1:00 p.m.

The first 4×100 of the year is set to roll out with Aniyah Bigam, Tima Godbless, Shawnti Jackson and Athaleyha Hinckson. Bigam and Godbless are the two lone Tigers returning from last year’s squad. Last year’s team recorded a season-best time of 42.85 seconds, far off from the time of 42.49 seconds the Tigers clocked in 2024.

Men’s 4×100-Meter Relay – 1:05 p.m.

Like the women, the Tigers are rolling out a new lineup for the 2026 season in the 4×100. This year’s team will include two familiar faces in Myles Thomas and Jaiden Reid, while being joined by two new faces in Joshua Caleb and Jazonte Levan. Last year’s squad clocked the No. 2 time in LSU history of 38.14 seconds at the NCAA Championships. The past three season the men’s 4×100 has produced the three-fastest times in LSU history.

Women’s Discus Throw – 1:15 p.m.

One of the breakout performances from the last outdoor season was sophomore Princesse Hyman in discus throw. At the NCAA Championships she reached a personal-best distance of 56.50 meters (185-4) and Saturday marks the start of her campaign to beat that mark. Also joining her in discus throw will be junior Leah Acosta who recorded the No. 10 mark in LSU PL history of 51.88 meters (170-2). Freshman Jillian Scully, who closed her indoor season with a spectacular finish at the SEC Championships, will be making her debut in discus throw for the Tigers. Scully tossed her PR and No. 8 mark in USA HS history of 56.13m (184-2) in discus at the section qualifiers meet in New York her senior year.

Women’s 200 Meter – 3:00 p.m.

A handful of Tigers will be making their outdoor debut in heat one of the women’s 200m, including the freshman All-American Athaleyah Hinckson. Hinckson showed flashes all indoor season as she broke the Guyanese-national record in the 60 meter many times. Her 200m PR sits at 23.76 seconds.

Men’s 4×400-Meter Relay – 3:25 p.m.

One of the highlights of the indoor season was the men’s 4×400 breaking the program record in Fayetteville. The A-team lineup will consist of Malachi Austin, Grant Buckmiller, Joshua Caleb, and Amal Glasgow. Caleb is the lone name in that lineup that did not compete on the 4×400 during indoors. LSU will have two other teams competing in the event.

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