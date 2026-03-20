Tiger Swimming Wraps up Third Day of NCAA Women's Championships

ATLANTA – The LSU swimming program wrapped up day three of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, with a pair of top-20 finishes.

SEC bronze medalist Zoe Carlos-Broc posted a time of 51.41 in the 100-back to finish 18th in the event. Michaela de Villiers also finished 18th in her event, the 50-free, with a time of 21.76.

Carlos-Broc’s performance in the 100-back got things started for the Tigers in the Friday morning prelims session. The 18th-place finish is the best individual placement in her NCAA Championships career so far.

In the 200-breast, Grace Palmer made her NCAA Championships debut, clocking a time of 2:09.21 to finish 22nd. Bukvic placed 46th, touching the wall with a time of 2:12.17.

Megan Barnes recorded a time of 4:44.77 in the 500-free, finishing tied for 42nd.

The 50-free saw a pair of Tigers record times in the top 35. De Villiers touched the wall 18th for the best individual placement in her four-year NCAA Championships career. Avery Littlefield followed with a time of 22.24 to finish in 35th.

In the Tigers’ final performance of the day, the 400-medley relay, the squad of Carlos-Broc, Bukvic, Sofia Sartori, and de Villiers put together a time of 3:32.32, finishing the event in 21st place.

After three days of competition, the Tigers have totaled 26 points and sit in 21st place overall. Virginia remains in the top spot with 437.5 points.

The Saturday session will feature prelims at 9 a.m. CT for the 200-IM, 100-free, 200-fly, 200-back, 400-free relay, and platform diving. The finals session for these events will begin at 5 p.m. CT. The Tigers will have competitors in each of these events except the platform diving.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and live coverage of the meet will be on SEC Network+.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.