Beach Finishes 0-2 On Day One Of The Death Volley Invitational

BATON ROUGE –The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday against No.4 Texas and No. 16 GCU.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 11:45 AM CT against Boise State, followed by a 4:45 PM CT match against No. 10 Arizona State. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road the following weekend at the Texas Invitational in Austin, Texas.

LSU started out the day with a 0-5 loss against No. 4 Texas. Zayna Meyer and Ryan Lambert battled hard to three sets, but fell on Court 5; 16-21, 21-13 and 6-15, while Emily Hellmuth and Bella Lagemann gave the Longhorns their second point on Court; 11-21 and 19-21. Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman fell on Court 3 to give Texas the match; 17-21, 21-14 and 11-15. Skylar Martin and Tatum Finlason fell in straight sets on Court 2; 17-21 and 16-21, while Julia Specher and Kenzey McGatlin battled to three sets, but fell on Court 1; 18-21, 21-18 and 9-15.

To finish the night, the Tigers fell to the No. 16 Grand Canyon Lopes, 2-3. In the first wave of matches, Hellmuth and Lagemann fell in three sets on Court 5; 15-21, 18-21 and 10-15, while Lambert and Meyer secured the Tigers first point on Court 5; 21-17 and 21-18. Chatellier and O’Gorman started the second wave off with straight set losses on Court 3; 17-21 and 16-21. Martin and Finlason fought in three sets but eventually fell giving the Lopes the match; 23-21, 20-22 and 13-15, while Sprecher and McGatlin secured the Tigers second point on Court 1; 18-21, 23-21 and 15-13.

LSU 0, Texas 5

Brecht Piersma/ Katie Hashman (TEX) def. Kenzey McGatlin/ Julia Specher (LSU) 18-21, 21-18, 15-9 Emma Grace Robertson/ Lily Davis (TEX) def. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) 21-17, 21-16 Chloe Charles/ Devin Kahahawai (TEX) def. Aubrey O’Gorman/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) 21-17, 21-14, 11-15 Ella Keevan/ Macey Butler (TEX) def. Emily Hellmuth/ Bella Lagemann (LSU) 21-11, 21-19 Vivian Johnson/ Karin Zolnercikova (TEX) def. Zayna Meyer/ Ryan Lambert (LSU) 16-21, 21-13, 15-6

LSU 2, GCU 3