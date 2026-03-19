Beach Set To Host Death Volley Invitational

BATON ROUGE – The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team is set to host the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La. The Sandy Tigs will face No. 4 Texas, No. 16 Grand Canyon, Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this weekend’s home event,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We have four great opportunities to keep playing better and to do it in Death Volley in front of our fans is such an amazing privilege. This week we put in some real specific work to address some challenges that we recognized over the last couple competitions. I look forward to seeing those adjustments in action.”

The Sandy Tigs will face off against No. 4 California on Friday morning at 1:00 PM CT, followed by a matchup against No. 16 Grand Canyon at 6:00 PM to end the day. LSU will continue play on Saturday morning with a matchup against Boise State at 11:45 AM CT, followed by a matchup against No.10 Arizona State at 4:45 PM to conclude the tournament.

The Tigers are coming off the East Meets West Invitational, where the Tigers went 1-3, defeating No.13 Hawai’i.

The Death Volley Invitational will be live streamed on the B1G+ Network. LSU fans can get 50% off for the next three months using this link: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/mpsf-beach?couponCode=BEACH

For other live updates, follow @LSUBeachVB on Instagram, X, and Facebook.