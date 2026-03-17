Week Six National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team comes in at No. 19 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, and No. 22 in the NFCA/GoRout Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.

LSU also ranks No. 23 and No. 25 in the D1Softball and Softball America polls, respectively. The Tigers have an RPI ranking of No. 14 and the No. 5 strength of schedule in the country.

Although falling in the three-game series to No. 16 Texas A&M, LSU capped the series on a high note with a 7-2 victory for its first league win of the season. The Tigers held a .203 batting average compared to the Aggies .200 average and logged 15 hits, scored 11 runs and had 10 RBI.

LSU will take on No. 21/24 South Carolina for its next SEC series on March 20-22, at the Carolina Softball Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.