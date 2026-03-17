Beach Ranked No. 12 In Week 4 AVCA Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA week four poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 104 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.

LSU is coming off the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif., going 1-3 with a win over No. 13 Hawai’i. The Sandy Tigs are back at home this weekend, March 20-21 at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La.. LSU will face No.4 Texas, No.16 Grand Canyon, Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State.

Rank School (First-Place Votes Adjusted) Total Points Adjusted Record Previous Week 1 UCLA (20) 438 15-2 1 2 Stanford (2) 420 16-2 2 3 Cal Poly 375 14-2 4 4 Texas 363 10-4 5 5 USC 361 18-3 3 6 Florida State 347 15-1 7 7 TCU 301 12-4 6 8 Loyola Marymount 296 12-5 9 9 California 262 11-6 10 10 Arizona State 243 11-3 8 11 Long Beach State 221 10-4 11 12 LSU 195 11-7 12 13 Hawai‘i 153 7-8 T-13 14 Florida Atlantic 146 11-5 T-13 15 Stetson 120 15-5 15 16 Grand Canyon 113 8-8 17 17 North Florida 88 10-6 16 18 Washington 68 8-8 18 19 Arizona 62 11-4 19 20 South Carolina 27 10-2 20

Others receiving votes: Tulane (15), Boise State (2), Florida Gulf Coast (2), and Pepperdine (2)

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: March 24