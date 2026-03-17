Beach Ranked No. 12 In Week 4 AVCA Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 12 in the AVCA week four poll, which was released on Tuesday. This ranking for the Sandy Tigs makes it 104 straight top-20 rankings in the AVCA polls.
LSU is coming off the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif., going 1-3 with a win over No. 13 Hawai’i. The Sandy Tigs are back at home this weekend, March 20-21 at the Death Volley Invitational in Baton Rouge, La.. LSU will face No.4 Texas, No.16 Grand Canyon, Boise State and No. 10 Arizona State.
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes Adjusted)
|Total Points Adjusted
|Record
|Previous Week
|1
|UCLA (20)
|438
|15-2
|1
|2
|Stanford (2)
|420
|16-2
|2
|3
|Cal Poly
|375
|14-2
|4
|4
|Texas
|363
|10-4
|5
|5
|USC
|361
|18-3
|3
|6
|Florida State
|347
|15-1
|7
|7
|TCU
|301
|12-4
|6
|8
|Loyola Marymount
|296
|12-5
|9
|9
|California
|262
|11-6
|10
|10
|Arizona State
|243
|11-3
|8
|11
|Long Beach State
|221
|10-4
|11
|12
|LSU
|195
|11-7
|12
|13
|Hawai‘i
|153
|7-8
|T-13
|14
|Florida Atlantic
|146
|11-5
|T-13
|15
|Stetson
|120
|15-5
|15
|16
|Grand Canyon
|113
|8-8
|17
|17
|North Florida
|88
|10-6
|16
|18
|Washington
|68
|8-8
|18
|19
|Arizona
|62
|11-4
|19
|20
|South Carolina
|27
|10-2
|20
Others receiving votes: Tulane (15), Boise State (2), Florida Gulf Coast (2), and Pepperdine (2)
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: March 24