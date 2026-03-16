No. 6 Men’s Golf Sits at T6 After One Round in Pauma Valley

PAUMA VALLEY Calif. – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team closed one round of play with a one-under-284 performance, sitting them tied for sixth on Monday at the Pauma Valley Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-71, 7,311-yard Pauma Valley Country Club.

It was a difficult day on the west coast due to weather, but that didn’t stop junior Jay Mendell from continuing his streak of great of performances. Mendell sits at T1 after 18 holes with a six-under 65 day on the course, a result of no bogeys and six birdies which is second most in the tournament so far.

Another Tiger that went under par today was junior Matty Dodd-Berry competing as an individual. Dodd-Berry finished three-under 68 with five birdies and a couple of bogeys and sits at T8 entering Tuesday.

The rest of the Tiger lineup went over on Monday with Alfons Bondesson (+1, 72), Noah McWilliams (+2, 73), Dan Hayes (+2, 73) and Arni Sveinsson (+6, 77) all looking to move forward to tomorrow with bounce-back performances.

THE TIGERS

T1. Jay Mendell, -6 (65)

T8. Matty Dodd-Berry (IND), -3 (68)

T38. Alfson Bondesson, +1 (72)

T49. Noah McWilliams, +2 (73)

T49. Dan Hayes, +2 (73)

T83. Arni Sveinsonn, +6 (77)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 15 Tennessee, -11 (273)

2. No. 13 Ole Miss, -8 (276)

3. No. 7 Oklahoma State, -5 (279)

4. No. 20 Georgia Tech, -4 (280)

5. SMU, -3 (281)

T6. No. 6 LSU, -1 (283)

T6. No. 10 Texas Tech, -1 (283)

8. San Diego, E (284)

T9. No. 3 Florida, +1 (285)

T9. San Diego State, +1 (285)

T11. No. 9 Illinois, +3 (287)

T11. No. 2 Virginia, +3 (287)

13. Toledo, +6 (290)

14. ETSU, +8 (292)

T15. Loyola Marymount, +9 (293)

T15. Colorado State, +9 (293)

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