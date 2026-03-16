March 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 14-7

SEC: 1-2

Last Week’s Results (2-2)

March 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON (W, 8-4)

March 13 (Fri.) – at Vanderbilt (L, 12-13)

March 14 (Sat.) – at Vanderbilt (L, 3-11)

March 15 (Sun.) – at Vanderbilt (W, 16-9)

This Week’s Schedule

March 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 19 (Thu.) – OKLAHOMA, 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

March 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

March 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown hit .467 (7-for-15) in four games last week with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI, six runs and one stolen base … in the Tigers’ SEC series at Vanderbilt, Brown batted .455 (5-for-11) with one double, two homers, nine RBI and four runs … he tied his career high with six RBI in Sunday’s win at Vanderbilt, delivering a three-run homer, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly … Brown is hitting .419 this season with seven doubles, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 25 runs and five steals.

• Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. collected eight RBI in three games last week … he blasted his first career collegiate home run, a grand slam, on Tuesday night versus Creighton to erase a 4-2 fifth-inning deficit and lift the Tigers to an 8-4 win … he logged four RBI while playing in two games of the Vanderbilt series, delivering an two-run single on Saturday night, and a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on Sunday.

• Senior leftfielder Chris Stanfield returned to the LSU starting lineup for the Vanderbilt series, and he batted .400 (4-for-10) in three games with four runs, one RBI, three walks and a .538 on-base percentage … Stanfield was forced to miss 16 games after suffering a hand injury in the second game of the season on February 14 versus Milwaukee.

• Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Vanderbilt series with two doubles, three RBI, five runs and a .467 on-base percentage … in Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Commodores, Arrambide was 2-for-5 with one double, three RBI and two runs scored.

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam served as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter for all three games of the Vanderbilt series, and he batted .357 (5-for-14) with one double, one RBI, seven runs, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and a .438 on-base percentage … Milam has not committed an error through 21 games this season, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage in 62 chances.

• Sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin posted relief wins over Creighton on Tuesday night and over Vanderbilt on Sunday … Sheerin worked 2.1 scoreless innings versus Creighton to earn his first career LSU win, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts … he earned his first career SEC win at Vanderbilt on Sunday, working 2.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts … the outing marked Sheerin’s first career appearance in an SEC game.

• Junior left-hander Santiago Garcia earned his first career LSU save on Tuesday versus Creighton, working 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts … Garcia made his first career appearance in an SEC game on Sunday at Vanderbilt, and he recorded three strikeouts in 1.0 inning of relief.

• Senior right-hander Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly in relief on Friday night at Vanderbilt, logging 3.1 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and five strikeouts.