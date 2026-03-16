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March 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Tickets & Parking Schedule Team Stats +0
March 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report
This Week's Polls LSU Week-by-Week Rankings

LSU Baseball Report

Overall Record: 14-7
SEC: 1-2

Last Week’s Results (2-2)
March 10 (Tue.) – CREIGHTON (W, 8-4)
March 13 (Fri.) – at Vanderbilt (L, 12-13)
March 14 (Sat.) – at Vanderbilt (L, 3-11)
March 15 (Sun.) – at Vanderbilt (W, 16-9)

This Week’s Schedule
March 17 (Tue.) – GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 19 (Thu.) – OKLAHOMA, 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
March 20 (Fri.) – OKLAHOMA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
March 21 (Sat.) – OKLAHOMA, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU junior rightfielder Jake Brown hit .467 (7-for-15) in four games last week with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBI, six runs and one stolen base … in the Tigers’ SEC series at Vanderbilt, Brown batted .455 (5-for-11) with one double, two homers, nine RBI and four runs … he tied his career high with six RBI in Sunday’s win at Vanderbilt, delivering a three-run homer, a two-run single and a sacrifice fly … Brown is hitting .419 this season with seven doubles, 11 homers, 37 RBI, 25 runs and five steals.

• Freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. collected eight RBI in three games last week … he blasted his first career collegiate home run, a grand slam, on Tuesday night versus Creighton to erase a 4-2 fifth-inning deficit and lift the Tigers to an 8-4 win … he logged four RBI while playing in two games of the Vanderbilt series, delivering an two-run single on Saturday night, and a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on Sunday.

• Senior leftfielder Chris Stanfield returned to the LSU starting lineup for the Vanderbilt series, and he batted .400 (4-for-10) in three games with four runs, one RBI, three walks and a .538 on-base percentage … Stanfield was forced to miss 16 games after suffering a hand injury in the second game of the season on February 14 versus Milwaukee.

• Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Vanderbilt series with two doubles, three RBI, five runs and a .467 on-base percentage … in Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Commodores, Arrambide was 2-for-5 with one double, three RBI and two runs scored.

• Junior shortstop Steven Milam served as the Tigers’ leadoff hitter for all three games of the Vanderbilt series, and he batted .357 (5-for-14) with one double, one RBI, seven runs, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and a .438 on-base percentage … Milam has not committed an error through 21 games this season, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage in 62 chances.

• Sophomore right-hander Deven Sheerin posted relief wins over Creighton on Tuesday night and over Vanderbilt on Sunday … Sheerin worked 2.1 scoreless innings versus Creighton to earn his first career LSU win, allowing just one hit with one walk and four strikeouts … he earned his first career SEC win at Vanderbilt on Sunday, working 2.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts … the outing marked Sheerin’s first career appearance in an SEC game.

• Junior left-hander Santiago Garcia earned his first career LSU save on Tuesday versus Creighton, working 2.2 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and four strikeouts … Garcia made his first career appearance in an SEC game on Sunday at Vanderbilt, and he recorded three strikeouts in 1.0 inning of relief.

• Senior right-hander Zac Cowan pitched brilliantly in relief on Friday night at Vanderbilt, logging 3.1 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and five strikeouts.

 

College Baseball Polls

Team Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
UCLA 1 1 1 1 1
Texas 2 2 2 2 2
Georgia Tech 3 3 3 3 3
Auburn 4 4 4 4 4
Arkansas 5 5 5 7 5
Georgia 6 7 6 5 7
Oklahoma 7 8 8 8 8
Mississippi St. 8 6 7 6 6
Virginia 9 9 9 12 12
Florida St. 10 11 11 9 10
North Carolina 11 14 15 10 9
NC State 12 10 14 13 13
USC 13 13 10 11 17
Clemson 14 19 19 17 15
Oregon St. 15 17 18 16 16
Southern Miss 16 12 12 15 11
Florida 17 18 17 14 14
West Virginia 18 20 20 22 21
Ole Miss 19 24
Kentucky 20 15 16 18 19
Texas A&M 21 23 21 23
Arkansas St. 22
Tennessee 23 22 21 23
Arizona St. 24
Oregon 25 21 13 19 22
UL-Lafayette 25 22 25
Wake Forest 24 23 25 24
Kansas St. 24
South Florida 25
Coastal Carolina 16 20 18
LSU 20

 

LSU in the Polls

Baseball America D1Baseball Perfect Game Coaches NCBWA
Preseason 2 2 1 1 1
Feb. 16 2 2 1 No Poll 1
Feb. 23 2 2 1 1 1
March 2 2 2 2 2 2
March 9 13 13 17 13 9
March 16 20
March 23
March 30
April 6
April 13
April 20
April 27
May 4
May 11
May 18
May 25
Final

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