BATON ROUGE, La. – Tonight’s scheduled edition of The Jay Johnson Show, a weekly one-hour radio program, has been canceled due to weather-related travel issues.

The Jay Johnson Show, presented by FMOL Health Our Lady of the Lake, will resume at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 23, live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

The Jay Johnson Show is hosted by the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair, and it airs on selected LSU Sports Radio Network stations, including network flagship WDGL-FM 98.1 in Baton Rouge.

The show can also be heard free at www.LSUsports.net/live.

Fans are invited to submit questions to @LSUradio on X, or submit questions on the LSU Sports Mobile App.

More details about the show may be found at www.LSUsports.net/coachesshows.