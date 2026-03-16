LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball vs Vanderbilt

+0
Gallery: Baseball vs Vanderbilt

Game 1

Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Alex Diaz
Photo by: Alex Diaz
`Jay Johnson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jaden Noot | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Gavin Guidry | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Zac Cowan | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Zach Yorke | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 2

Daniel Harden | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Cooper Moore | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam, Brayden Simpson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Nate Yeskie, Casan Evans | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Reagan Ricken, Grant Fontenot | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Cooper Moore | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Cooper Moore | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Cooper Moore | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Ethan Plog | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Omar Serna Jr. | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Marcos Paz | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Game 3

Derek Curiel | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Dax Dathe, Grant Fontenot, Cooper Williams, Santiago Garcia | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Moore | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cade Arrambide | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Steven Milam | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Jake Brown | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Cooper Williams | Photo by: Alex Diaz
`Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Jack Ruckert, Trent Caraway, Zach Yorke, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Zach Yorke | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`William Schmidt | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Zach Yorke, Jay Johnson, Mavrick Rizy, Cade Arrambide, John Pearson, Steven Milam, Seth Dardar | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Mavrick Rizy | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Deven Sheerin | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Chris Stanfield | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
` | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Steven Milam | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Jake Brown | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Derek Curiel | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`John Pearson | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione
`Cade Arrambide, Chris Stanfield, Steven Milam, Tanner Reaves, Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Gavin Guidry, William Schmidt, Brayden Simpson, John Pearson, Edward Yamin IV, Daniel Harden, Ethan Clauss, Mavrick Rizy, Mason Braun, Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, William Patrick, Seth Dardar, Omar Serna Jr., Zac Cowan, Jaden Noot, Danny Lachenmayer, Cooper Williams, Dax Dathe, Jack Ruckert, Zach Yorke, Santiago Garcia, Reagan Ricken, Ethan Plog, Jonah Aase, Grant Fontenot, DJ Primeaux, Connor Benge, Trent Caraway, Deven Sheerin, Zion Theophilus, Marcos Paz, Jay Johnson, Nate Yeskie, Josh Jordan, Josh Simpson, Marc Wanaka, Chief, Jamie Tutko, Justin Bridgman, Ben Nippolt, Champ Artigues, Christopher Artigues | Photo by: Mitchell Scaglione

Related Stories

Tigers Play Host To Grambling State Tuesday Night

Tigers Play Host To Grambling State Tuesday Night

LSU and Grambling are meeting for the first time since April 30, 2024. Tuesday's game marks the 14th matchup between the schools since 2009.
Jay Johnson Radio Show Canceled Tonight Due to Travel Issues

Jay Johnson Radio Show Canceled Tonight Due to Travel Issues

The Jay Johnson Show, presented by FMOL Health Our Lady of the Lake, will resume at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 23, live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
March 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report

March 16 Baseball National Rankings, Report