No. 20 LSU’s Seventh Inning Rally Falls Short, Suffers 3-2 Loss to No. 16 Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/17 LSU threatened with runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but was defeated by No. 16 Texas A&M, 3-2, on Sunday night at Tiger Park.

With the loss, LSU (18-9, 0-5 SEC) drops the series to Texas A&M (19-8, 2-0 SEC) with one game remaining in the series.

Cece Cellura (3-2) was charged with the loss in her second complete game this season. Cellura fanned six batters, gave up three runs on six hits, and did not allow a walk.

“I thought Cece Cellura was awesome,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “She did what she needed. It’s a nice lift for us, seeing her have a game like that. It was nice she was able to answer the call today.”

The Tigers recorded three hits in the game. Avery Hodge stretched her hitting streak to six with a bunt single in the third inning, Tori Edwards belted her fifth home run of the season in the sixth, and freshman Ci’ella Pickett singled in the seventh.

Sidne Peters got a win in her second appearance in the circle this series, improving to 7-3. Peters struck out seven batters and surrendered three hits, three walks, and two runs in 6.0 innings. Sydney Lessentine earned her first save this season, recording the final three outs of the game.

Texas A&M scored in the first inning for the second consecutive game off a two-run home run by Mya Perez, giving the Aggies a 2-0 lead at the conclusion of the first inning.

Both clubs remained scoreless for the next four frames. The Tigers’ defense turned a double play to end the second inning and proceeded to retire 10 consecutive batters, but Perez drove in her third run with a single to center field, scoring Kennedy Powell, who singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a strikeout to increase the margin to 3-0 in the top of the sixth.

T. Edwards got things going in the bottom of the sixth with a solo blast to avoid the shutout, and the Tigers put together a final rally attempt in the seventh. Pinch hitter Maddox McKee was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Pickett singled to left field to move McKee into scoring position and bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Kylee Edwards laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners in scoring position for Hodge, who brought in McKee on a groundout to the shortstop, bringing the score to 3-2. Jalia Lassiter wore a pitch to add another baserunner for LSU, but a pop-up to the second baseman ended the threat.

Up Next

The series finale will be at 6 p.m. CT on Monday night on the SEC Network.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.